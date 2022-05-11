Texas Mother Receives 30 Years for Allowing Her 13-Year-Old Daughter to Marry a 47-Year-Old Man

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

A Texas mother has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for allowing her 13-year-old daughter to marry a 47-year-old.

Cherry Payton, 43, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a victim under 14.

"I find the whole situation terribly disturbing," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "The victim was a child when she entered this so-called marriage with a much older man and she is still a child who needs us to look after her well-being."

Payton told investigators that her daughter's marriage to the 47-year-old Steven Carty was "a normal part of their religious beliefs."

Carty is being held on a $100,000 bond and Payton on a $10,000 bond.

CPS notified the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office of a possible Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in 2017 after the child visited her doctor and revealed she was having sex with "her husband." Payton had escorted her daughter and told the physician that she had consented to the religious union.

They all subscribe to the Hebrew Israelite faith.

The teen had already been married to Carty for a year.

In 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Thursday to prohibit people younger than 18 from marrying unless they have permission from a judge. The bill also explicitly prohibits anyone under 16 from getting married.

"Although the child victim, in this case, was failed by her mother time and time again, she was surrounded in the courtroom by a strong support system," prosecutor Jessica Ramos told the news outlet. "We are grateful to her adoptive mother, her court advocate, her CASA, and the caseworkers from Child Protective Services that supported the child throughout this investigation and trial."

Carty was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He faces up to 22 years and 20 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Carty and Payton will be added to the sex offenders registry.