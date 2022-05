The Cayuga County Health Department released a report Friday showing that 78.6% of the people in the county who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. The Citizen reports that 17.2% had one dose of a vaccine and only 4.1% of those who died were fully boosted. Over 62% of the deaths came during an 11-month period from April 2020 through February 2021 when vaccines were not yet widely available. There were no COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County between April and July 2021, but 13 were reported in August and September of that year. Ten of the 13 were unvaccinated.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO