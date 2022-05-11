ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Is Collapsing (For Now)

By Matthew Gault
Vice
Vice
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Some days I think that maybe we’re not all gonna make it. It’s been a bad week for cryptocurrency and,...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $432M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $432,121,882 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qkhl4pt957urd8sleys3p00ua2h23nl3hghhtkyaatgzapj9kflhqar0jdv. $432 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: bc1q0c5xxdg5qzl24w4fhqrr90c0n2xgaf7w8sjt9ydtalqluqdy9gnq5qlxnd. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Motherboard#Nft#Cyber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Podcast
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says Fears of Crypto Market Collapse Overblown, Sets Timeframe for Recovery

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says large corrections are routine parts of the crypto industry and that the hysteria surrounding the latest market crash is inflated. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that seasoned investors seem unfazed by the most recent sharp market downturn as they have witnessed similar-sized corrections in the past, while newer investors are hitting the panic button.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Avalanche (AVAX) Co-Founder Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Its Supremacy – Here’s When

Avalanche (AVAX) co-founder and CEO Kevin Sekniqi says he has a hard time imagining that Bitcoin (BTC) will be able to maintain its number one spot in the crypto markets. Sekniqi tells his Twitter audience that at some point in the next two decades, he thinks the top crypto asset by market cap will most likely be outdone by projects with stronger innovation.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Coinbase Brings Another Cryptocurrency Risk to Light

A precipitous plunge in Coinbase Global (COIN, $72.99) stock is suddenly more than just a concern to current shareholders. That's because the cryptocurrency exchange operator just warned its users that, in the event of a bankruptcy, the company might just hold on to their digital assets. Typically, the most important...
STOCKS
Hackernoon

My 5 Favorite Proof of Work Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is underpinned by a kind of distributed ledger known as a blockchain running on a decentralized Proof of Work network. Unlike a fiat currency, Bitcoin has a capped supply. This cap makes Bitcoin digital gold. There is a [limited supply of Bitcoin] like the precious metal, gold. Bitcoin miners are humans. They do human-like things such as chasing returns. On the other hand, the transaction fees may more than suffice to retain miners. No one actually knows what will happen as the reward shrinks to increasingly small amounts of Bitcoin for mining.
CURRENCIES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy