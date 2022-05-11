Crypto Is Collapsing (For Now)

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is underpinned by a kind of distributed ledger known as a blockchain running on a decentralized Proof of Work network. Unlike a fiat currency, Bitcoin has a capped supply. This cap makes Bitcoin digital gold. There is a [limited supply of Bitcoin] like the precious metal, gold. Bitcoin miners are humans. They do human-like things such as chasing returns. On the other hand, the transaction fees may more than suffice to retain miners. No one actually knows what will happen as the reward shrinks to increasingly small amounts of Bitcoin for mining.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO