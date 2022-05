U.S. prices rose at an annual rate of 8.5% in March, the biggest year-over-year jump in 41 years. The costs of doing business are going up accordingly. Inflation can seem like an irresistible force of nature, a macroeconomic tide lifting and lowering all boats regardless of seaworthiness. But it’s really more of a storm, and the smart use of technology helps weather it. Let’s look at how inflation impacts a few different parts of a business and how technology can blunt those impacts.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO