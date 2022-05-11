Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys tennis player of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands boys tennis player of the year. Voting ends at noon Monday (May 16), and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page . The State newspaper’s all-area boys tennis team will be released on Monday.

Boys tennis nominees

Rick Hewitt, AC Flora: Hewitt missed the first three weeks with injury but was 9-3, all-region selection, qualified for state singles tournament and picked to play in North-South tennis matches.

David Pope, Camden: Sophomore was 11-3 on season and Region 5-3A Player of the Year.

Nakul Ranjith Irmo: Freshman was 9-2, qualified for state singles tournament and was Region 4-4A Player of the Year.

Poojith Reddy, Spring Valley: Junior was 18-2 this season with both losses coming in a tiebreaker. Qualified for state individual tournament.

Rintao Saito, River Bluff: Sophomore went 14-3 and was Region 5-5A Player of the Year. Won the consolation bracket at state singles tournament.

Caspar Tarr, Dreher: Was Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player and helped team reach 4A Lower State championship.