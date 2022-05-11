Tech Bytes: Less expensive Netflix

(WHTM) — A New York Times report says Netflix may begin offering a lower-cost membership by the end of the year, but it would come with commercials. It comes after Netflix announced last month that it lost 200,000 subscribers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

AT&T will now use the GPS location of your mobile device to route 911 calls. The goal is to connect callers to closer call centers to allow faster response times. AT&T insists the feature will only be turned on when you make an emergency call.

Finally, one of the most profitable teams in video game history is breaking up. EA Sports is ending its partnership with world soccer’s governing body, FIFA. After one last release in the fall, EA will continue making soccer games under the brand “EA Sports FC.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.