ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Tech Bytes: Less expensive Netflix

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cQK1_0faGpFws00

(WHTM) — A New York Times report says Netflix may begin offering a lower-cost membership by the end of the year, but it would come with commercials. It comes after Netflix announced last month that it lost 200,000 subscribers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

AT&T will now use the GPS location of your mobile device to route 911 calls. The goal is to connect callers to closer call centers to allow faster response times. AT&T insists the feature will only be turned on when you make an emergency call.

Finally, one of the most profitable teams in video game history is breaking up. EA Sports is ending its partnership with world soccer’s governing body, FIFA. After one last release in the fall, EA will continue making soccer games under the brand “EA Sports FC.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: NFTs are coming to Instagram

(WHTM) — The White House and 20 broadband companies have reached a deal to provide high-speed service for millions of households. Download speeds of at least 100megabits per second will cost $30 per month. NFTs are coming to Instagram, at least for some users. A group of creators and collectors will soon be able to […]
INTERNET
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: Google’s new gadgets

(WHTM) — At the company’s annual event, Google announced new gadgets like the Pixel Watch, which is Google’s first smartwatch. The watch will have all the usual Google apps and integration with FitBit, so you can track your heart rate and other health metrics. It is out in the fall. Google has set July for […]
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bytes#Tech#World Soccer#Whtm#New York Times#At T#Ea Sports
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

10 Tips to Cut Your Streaming Services Budget

With inflation driving up the prices for food and other necessities, people are looking to make cutbacks in their household budgets. Where does that leave entertainment? Sure, you can ditch cable to save money. But not when you turn around and subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Paramount Plus,Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services. Before long you can find yourself paying as much as you were for cable alone, if not more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Disney Plus added almost 8 million new subscribers as Netflix struggles

Disney added 7.9 million new subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service during the first three months of 2022, the company announced in its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday. That brings the total to around 87.6 million worldwide, excluding the 50.1 million people subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar internationally. In the US and Canada alone, Disney Plus now has 7.1 million more subscribers than it did a year ago, with 44.4 million.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Netflix Wasn’t the Only Big Loser in Streaming This Quarter: Here’s How Everyone Else Did

Click here to read the full article. Netflix lost 200,000 global paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 — and then lost over $75 billion in valuation. (And now it’s being sued over both of those things.) Pretty rough start to the new year, but Netflix wasn’t the only SVOD service that streamed the bed in calendar Q1. Here’s how everyone else fared in streaming so far this year. HBO Max (includes HBO) HBO and HBO Max added a combined 3 million subscribers last quarter totaling 76.8 million (48.6 million of whom came from the U.S.). Pretty good growth in the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

I Ditched My Spectrum for Verizon's 5G Home Internet. Here's What It Has Been Like

Verizon's 5G Home internet service is poised to take on your local cable provider with a bold promise: fast broadband with no data caps for as low as $25 per month. To get that price, you need to have a recent premium Verizon Unlimited plan like its Play More, Do More or Get More options. A Wi-Fi 6 router comes with the service, plus taxes and equipment charges are included in the sticker price.
MLB
KTLA

Apple discontinues iPod touch

Apple announced Tuesday that it is discontinuing its original music player, the iPod touch, KTLA sister station WSAV reports. Customers can still purchase the iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last, the company said. Designed by American engineer Tony Fadell, the classic MP3 player launched in 2001 with […]
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Netflix's Ad-Supported Subscription Plan, Password Sharing Fees Could Launch in 2022

Netflix could be rolling out its cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan as early by the end of 2022. According to reports, an internal memo supposedly revealed that the streaming service is looking to launch its newest tier by Q4 2022. Netflix is also looking to further crack down on password sharing this year, with the company already testing out a feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that makes subscribers pay an extra fee in order for users outside of the household to use the streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ shares first trailer for 'Physical' season two

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ dark comedy "Physical" gets its first season two trailer with Rose Byrne returning as the entrepreneurial Sheila Rubin trying to build her fitness empire.
TV & VIDEOS
L Heslop

Apple Ends Production Of An Iconic Device

Do you remember the iconic iPod products of Apple? The company has continued to make them, but you do not need iPods anymore. Technology has evolved. You can play music with your iPhone via Apple Music. Yet iPod music players are still on sale even 20 years later.
Apple Insider

Apple Head of Film Marketing Strategy resigns

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Just over a year after his arrival,Apple TV+ executive JP Richards is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
BUSINESS
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy