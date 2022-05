The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have been playing a home series if anyone has ever seen one. The home team has won each of the previous six games, mostly in convincing fashion. Well, that trend certainly took a serious turn in Game 7. The Mavs enter the locker room leading 57-27 at halftime. Yes, you read that right, Dallas has a 30-point lead at the break.

DALLAS, TX ・ 42 MINUTES AGO