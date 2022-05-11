ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.5 The Wolf

Police Warn: Checks & More Being Stolen Out of Orange County Mailboxes

By CJ McIntyre
105.5 The Wolf
105.5 The Wolf
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Stolen checks have reportedly been deposited in local banks. It seems like almost every day we have the unfortunate job of reporting some sort of theft in the Hudson Valley. We told you the other day about a rise in lawn equipment thefts in Dutchess County and today we get to...

danburycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Elderly Hudson Valley Man Found Driving Drunk in Creek Say Police

A 68-year-old Hudson Valley man found out the hard way that a creek is not a roadway. The Ulster County Sheriff's office was recently called out to Melissa Road in the Town of Kingston for a report of "a vehicle driving in the Sawkill Creek." When they arrived, officers say they discovered a drunk driver sitting in a disabled car in the creek. They were able to assist the man and rescue him from the vehicle.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Stealing Dead Person's Debit Card

A woman in the region has been charged with allegedly stealing a dead person's debit card and using it to make purchases.The incident took place in Dec. 2021 in Ulster County in Kingston.Sarah M. Schatzel, age 34, of Kingston, was arrested on Monday, May 9, following an investigation into a complai…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mail Delivery#Mobile#Informed Delivery#Facebook#Wikipedia
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Tent In Central PA: Police

A man was found dead inside of a tent in central Pennsylvania around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, police say. Volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area first reported the incident to Daily Voice. The unidentified man was found deceased in a tent during a...
HARRISBURG, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman arrested for using debit card stolen from a dead person

SAUGERTIES – A Kingston woman has been arrested by Saugerties police after a lengthy investigation into unauthorized debit card transactions linked to the bank account of a deceased person, according to Police Chief Joseph Sinagra. Sarah Schatzel, a 34-year-old woman who resides on Washington Avenue in Kingston, was arrested...
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Woman Accused of Using Dead Person’s Debit Card

Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NFA North campus altercation on Wednesday included a knife

NEWBURGH – The administration at NFA North has released information about a Wednesday afternoon fight on campus in which a knife was displayed. According to school officials, four males crossed Robinson Avenue (Route 9W) at dismissal time, entered the school grounds, and engaged four NFA North students in an altercation.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklandtimes.com

Ghost Busted: Haverstraw man indicted for possesion of unregistered “ghost guns”

Gregory Lopez, 45 of Haverstraw, NY has been indicted by the county DA’s office following an ongoing investigation into the sale and possession of “ghost guns” in Rockland The defendant was charged under a new subsection of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree designed specifically to combat the sale of unregistered fire arms. The term “ghost gun” denotes the fact that these privately manufactured weapons, which do not have serial numbers, are difficult to trace, and thus ideal for use in criminal activity. This is the first use of the law in New York State.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County seeks to prevent arsons caused by juveniles

POUGHKEEPSIE – The week of May 5-11, 2022 is Arson Awareness Week, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Each year for Arson Awareness Week, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) gathers and shares information to raise awareness of arson or youth firesetting. Dutchess County works all year to prevent youth...
News 12

Off-duty Village of Chester officer dies unexpectedly

The Village of Chester Police Department is mourning one of its own who unexpectedly died off duty from natural causes. Officer John Grzywaczewski, 44, died at home Monday, according to Police Chief Timothy McGuire. The law enforcement veteran had been with the department for 16 years and with New York...
CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Trooper saves choking child on parkway

POUGHKEEPSIE – New York State Trooper Joseph Mackey is credited with saving the life of a young girl that was choking. The April 27 incident occurred on the Taconic State Parkway (TSP). Mackey is assigned to Troop K and works out of the LaGrange barracks. On his way home...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

Brookfield, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

 https://danburycountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy