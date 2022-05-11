ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter County school director takes new position in Lewis County

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee has been voted in as the director of a school system in Middle Tennessee.

McAbee confirmed with News Channel 11 that the Lewis County Board of Education voted to hire him as the next director, and his new position will begin July 1.

“This is a time of excitement for a new chapter in our lives, and a bit of sadness to leave the school system in Carter County,” McAbee stated. “I have been fortunate to be part of a great team in Carter County, and I look forward to being part of the Panther team in the near future.”

He revealed that Carter County leaders will discuss the system’s director of school role within “the next couple of days.”

McAbee had also been in the running for Hamblen County director of schools and was named as a finalist for the position before board members chose Air Force Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr.

IN THIS ARTICLE
