Savannah, GA

'Traumatizing': Delaware State lacrosse coach, player speak out about bus search in Georgia

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Delaware State University freshman lacrosse player Brianne Johanson and assistant coach Anna Bissell were settled in for a long bus ride back to campus after a tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

They believe what happened next to their team of predominantly Black student-athletes was a result of racial profiling .

The HBCU program's charter bus was stopped on I-95 by Liberty County sheriff's deputies south of Savannah, Georgia, on April 20, for traveling improperly in the left lane. After bus driver Tim Jones, who is Black, was asked to step off the bus, deputies boarded and, as recorded on video by a player, warned players to confess if they were carrying drugs and used a K-9 to sniff around the bus.

"Everyone was freaking out, because, we didn't see (Jones) do anything wrong. ... It took 10 minutes after, and two officers came on the bus and told us that they would be searching our bags," said Johanson, a Community School of Naples (Florida) graduate . "Everyone was very confused. Shocked. We had no idea why they were searching our bags. They gave us this whole spiel on how it's normal in Georgia, it's how they're checking for trafficking of any kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBgqE_0faGo25x00
Brianne Johanson in action for Delaware State in lacrosse. DSU athletics

"We were stopped for 30 to 45 minutes. The officers would come on and off and basically tried to justify what they were doing. We were asking questions, like how being in the left lane turns to this? They couldn't really give us any other information."

Johanson believes the team was racially profiled because of the 32 players on Delaware State's roster , just six are white and of the team's three coaches, only Bissell is white. Johanson said only four of her team's white players made the trip to Florida.

"It was definitely racial profiling," Johanson said.

Bissell said many on the bus were napping when the bus was stopped, and that the officers were adamant about finding drugs that were nonexistent.

"I was just like, 'This can't be happening right now,'" Bissell said. "It was a very tough season for us dealing with injuries, so at the point, we were getting pulled over, I was like, 'Oh, this is another great thing to add to the list of what our season was looking like.' We dealt with so many injuries and unfortunate things out of our control, and I remember looking across the row from my head coach (Pamella Jenkins), and looking at her face, of like what the heck is actually happening?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4yek_0faGo25x00
Delaware State University assistant coach Anna Bissell Delaware State University

William Bowman, the Liberty County Sheriff who is Black, defended his department Tuesday and denied that the officers involved racially profiled the bus riders.

"Before entering the motorcoach, the deputies were not aware that this school was historically Black or aware of the race or the occupants due to the height of the vehicle and tint of the windows," Bowman said. "As a veteran, a former Georgia state trooper and the sheriff for this department, I do not exercise racial profiling, allow racial profiling or encourage racial profiling."

The situation has prompted elected statewide officials to speak out on the matter. Delaware Gov. John Carney, Senators Chris Coons and Tom Carper, and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, all Democrats, have expressed their support for the team.

Johanson says that it's a good thing that their story is making headlines nationwide so people can see what people of color are going through. Johanson said this wouldn't have happened to the Community School of Naples girls lacrosse team last year, which was predominately white.

"I just hope from gaining national attention that the average person takes away that every day is a struggle for people of color," Johanson said. "Something that you may consider to be so minor, like traveling after you just played a few conference games with your team, that's supposed to be a good time. We have to deal with stuff like this, which is very unfortunate.

"It is traumatizing for people to deal with. This is real. This is stuff that really happens. It's not always probable cause. There's not really anything that will make someone look guilty except for their skin color. If this was any other team, it probably wouldn't have went down like that."

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin . For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 'Traumatizing': Delaware State lacrosse coach, player speak out about bus search in Georgia

Comments / 9

Tooblk2
1d ago

This is never going to stop. Chief 🐖 Bowman, you are the problem. If you condone such actions in that department. 🐖 🐷 always violating people rights.

Reply
4
Robert Henderson
1d ago

Do Ga police need a suspicion to search a vehicle? Like impairment or something?Smell of drugs etc... I can sort of understand the left lane thing, but how do we get to a search. Sounds Unreasonable unless concent was given

Reply
3
Sea Siren
1d ago

I'm just glad some cops are finally stopping drivers that shouldn't be in the passing lane 🙏

Reply
5
