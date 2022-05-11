A U.S. Army soldier died after he was attacked by a wild bear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the base announced in a news statement .

The soldier, who was not being identified while next of kin was notified, was part of a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, where Tuesday's attack occurred.

According to the base, the 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the attack. Alaska wildlife troopers were searching for the bear.

It was unclear what species of bear attacked the soldier. The area will be closed to the public, the base said.

USA TODAY has reached out to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The base said more information would be released later.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training in Alaska