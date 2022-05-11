ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training in Alaska

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYnRO_0faGo0KV00

A U.S. Army soldier died after he was attacked by a wild bear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the base announced in a news statement .

The soldier, who was not being identified while next of kin was notified, was part of a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, where Tuesday's attack occurred.

According to the base, the 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the attack. Alaska wildlife troopers were searching for the bear.

Ukraine: President Biden signs lend-lease act to help accelerate military aid

It was unclear what species of bear attacked the soldier. The area will be closed to the public, the base said.

USA TODAY has reached out to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The base said more information would be released later.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training in Alaska

Comments / 202

CJ Eckrich
1d ago

sad if the military takes a young adult from a big city in the lower 48 and sends him to alaska to train and not have protection against the wildlife. would love to hear the facts surrounding this tragedy

Reply(28)
73
Born&BredTexan
1d ago

why would they train soldiers near the landfill??? Bears are known to frequent there! This is on the army, not the poor bear! We keep invading their territory, not visa versa!

Reply(4)
32
Jackie Fleming
1d ago

where was backup? What no one with ammunition? Where was Got Your Back buddy? Or was this an Army of One? This should not have happened. What were the Rules of Engagement this time

Reply(14)
35
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Alaska#Bear Attack#U S Army
CBS New York

Man convicted in 1973 murder of NJ state trooper gets parole

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's Supreme Court granted parole Tuesday to a former member of the Black Liberation Army who was convicted in the infamous 1973 murder of a state trooper.In 1973, Sundiata Acoli was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster.His co-defendant, Joanne Chesimard, escaped from prison and remains a fugitive.Now, after serving 49 years behind bars, Acoli has been granted parole."When I talked to Sundiata today and told him that the court had ruled in his favor, I must've repeated it at least six times ......
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Sheriff: Alabama Inmate, Jailer Were Prepared for a Shootout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A murder suspect and the jailer who helped him escape from an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities caught up with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Outdoor Life

The Spirit Bear: Monster Interior Grizzly with a Recurve Bow

Author’s Note: This story first published nine years ago in Outdoor Life magazine. I’m a firm believer that some of our hunting memories can only be truly appreciated in time. It’s not that we don’t feel the excitement in the moment, sometimes we just don’t realize what we have within the moment. I was ecstatic to get my first big game animal—a bull moose with 60-inch-wide antlers—but I didn’t truly appreciate how nice of a bull he was. Nineteen years later, I have yet to top him. The following spring, I shot a black bear that I could tell was big, but even when we squared the hide at 8-feet even, I didn’t know what I had. It took me many years to realize that I’ll likely never see an interior Alaska black bear to match it. I can say the same about my first interior grizzly, which was a bear I’d seen and had pictures of in previous years as he and other grizzlies overran our black bear baits. I knew he was huge, but I didn’t realize how huge. I also didn’t realize how luck I was to be able to get an arrow in him. Although I have killed several more grizzlies in the following years, nothing comes close this bear. This grizzly meant a lot to me at the time, but it means even more to me now.
ALASKA STATE
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

470K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy