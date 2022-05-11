Hepatitis and liver disease spiking in kids

BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Two young children and their father are dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in northwestern Wisconsin. First responders say a call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. They arrived to learn three people were still inside. They’re now trying to piece together answers of how this tragedy happened. Less than 12 hours after the fire, the emotional toll is still hitting Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “This was a tough one. This was probably the first time in my career, the first time in the fire chief’s career, that we’ve seen firemen carrying children out of house,”...

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO