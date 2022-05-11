ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Hepatitis and liver disease spiking in kids

By Elyse Maccabee
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) —NBC 26 Today discusses the issue of spiking cases of hepatitis in children with Dr. Emma Mohr of UW Health Kids. In the above video, she answers questions about why this spike could be happening, and what parents should look out for.

