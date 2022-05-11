Hepatitis and liver disease spiking in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) —NBC 26 Today discusses the issue of spiking cases of hepatitis in children with Dr. Emma Mohr of UW Health Kids. In the above video, she answers questions about why this spike could be happening, and what parents should look out for.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Nationwide, overdose deaths climbed last year. And in Green Bay, Michelle Pierquet-Hohner says the issue has become more prevalent. "We're absolutely seeing an increase in use, an increase in overdose, an increase in need for help," she said.
Roll Up Your Sleeves! There's an Urgent Need for O- Blood Donors in Southeast Minnesota. Donation centers are open now at 2 locations in Rochester, Minnesota to help with the urgent and immediate need for O- blood. Why are O blood types so important?. O- is the blood type most...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay set a new record high temperature Thursday at 91 degrees, breaking the record 87 degrees that stood since 1991. Beyond just making us feel sticky with this humidity, the sudden heat wave can also be dangerous. Health officials are expressing concern about heat-related illnesses over the next 2 days.
We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Superior, Wisconsin might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of celebrity sightings but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen! There are a ton of celebrities from Wisconsin. There are also a few celebrities from Minnesota, including in Northern Minnesota. A few examples of this...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Nurses Week is from May 6th through May 12th. There are many reasons why someone might decide to become a nurse. Dani Reed is a Registered Nurse in the ICU at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. In 2007, she gave birth to her...
(WFRV) – A dog in western Wisconsin was abandoned on the side of the road, and after the owner was identified, information was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a small dog that was abandoned...
Let me rack up one more thing that I learned about when I moved to Duluth, harvesting smelt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural resources: "Rainbow smelt, silver-colored fish about 6 to 9 inches long, is an exotic species to Lake Superior." The overall population has declined since the 1970s but still remains a popular pastime in the Northland.
Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Two young children and their father are dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in northwestern Wisconsin.
First responders say a call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. They arrived to learn three people were still inside. They’re now trying to piece together answers of how this tragedy happened.
Less than 12 hours after the fire, the emotional toll is still hitting Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
“This was a tough one. This was probably the first time in my career, the first time in the fire chief’s career, that we’ve seen firemen carrying children out of house,”...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new daily COVID-19 case report from DHS shows that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the rolling death average for Wisconsin are continuing to climb. For the first time since last Monday, there was only two COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. This means...
WEDNESDAY 5/11/2022 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,435,984 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,943 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
Originally published on May 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — A photo of a dog in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention online, and for good reason.
A dog named “Baby Girl” was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. After receiving a lot of criticism, the owner is sharing why she had no choice but to abandon her pup.
“I begged the animal shelter to please take her in. ‘I’m surrendering her. I don’t have an option. I don’t have a choice,’ and they would not take her. I said, ‘I don’t have an option right now. I’m on...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Valley teenager battling cancer is raising money for other teens going through treatment. Monday, Quinn Carroll and his family treated residents at The Heritage senior living facility in Appleton to a “Waffle and Strawberries” buffet and held raffles and a fashion show.
Well, this is a first but, admittedly, you're about to see one screaming scooter. Tuesday morning started just like any normal day in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin suburb of West Allis. That is until about 9:50 a.m. when a 21-year-old Milwaukee man aboard a scooter was spotted by a police sergeant.
GREEN BAY, Wis–Psychologists want more time to examine a Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man. The defense for Taylor Schabusiness believe their client is not mentally competent to stand trial on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Third Degree Sexual Assault.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drug overdoses are killing more Americans than at any time in history.
After losing their 22-year-old son, a Minnesota family is turning the pain into a message that they hope will save lives.
Sawyer Post, of Waconia, made a mistake while drinking with friends last October when he tried Percocet, a prescription painkiller.
“The Percocet itself was laced with fentanyl, and some of the boys got sick,” said Sawyer’s mother, Kris Post. “Unfortunately, it took my son’s life.”
She says her son’s death weighs on her heart every day.
(credit: CBS)
Tragically, she’s not alone in her pain. New data from the Centers...
