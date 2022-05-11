Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 73.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.

