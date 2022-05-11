ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

I-41 expansion project getting closer

By Melissa McCrady, FOX 11 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Interstate 41 expansion project will expand travel from four lanes to six lanes along I-41 between WIS 96 (Wisconsin Avenue) in Grand Chute to County F (Scheuring Road) in De Pere. Construction on the...

Roads reopen after gas leak in Wautoma

WAUTOMA (WLUK) -- A gas leak has forced some evacuations in downtown Wautoma. Around noon, police said traffic was being diverted away from the 200-400 blocks of W. Main Street. Around 2 p.m., all roads had been open except the 100 block of South Street, as the leak had been stopped.
WAUTOMA, WI
DOT Announced Closure of Another I-43 Interchange

The unofficial fifth season in Wisconsin continues locally, as the Wisconsin DOT has announced another interchange closure on 1-43. In a statement yesterday, the DOT said the interchange with State Highway 147 in Maribel will be closed off for the next four weeks as crews do concrete work on the ramps.
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Bay awarded $5 million grant for Shipyard project

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is set to receive a major boost for its Shipyard plans, on the western edge of the Fox River. The National Park Service has preliminarily awarded the city a $5 million for the second phase of the project. Construction is expected...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sheriff: Avoid certain roads because of flooding

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban is warning residents to stay off certain roads which have become flooded in parts of the county. In a Facebook post Thursday night, Skarban says drivers should avoid:. County Highway B, north of State Highway 22. County Highway K, north of...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
DNR surveys musky population on Fox River

DE PERE (WLUK) -- An effort to boost the population of a popular sport fish is underway in the Green Bay area. Wisconsin DNR biologists were out netting muskies on the Fox River in De Pere Wednesday to perform their annual spring egg collection and tagging survey. Officials were busy...
DE PERE, WI
Hartford Kwik Trip fuel pumps closed

The fuel pumps at the Hartford Kwik Trip at 1411 E. Sumner St. are temporarily closed for maintenance on the underground tanks. The tanks closed Monday and are expected to reopen on May 28. Until then, the pumps will be down.
HARTFORD, WI
White bass run underway on the Wolf River in Fremont

FREMONT (WLUK) -- Fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and it's starting to pick up along parts of the Wolf River, for those searching for the popular white bass, and with water temperatures on the rise, experts say that fishing may be even better. When it comes...
FREMONT, WI
Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
After 10 years, Winnebago County opens new dog park on north side

FOX CROSSING (WLUK) -- Tails were wagging at a new dog park in Winnebago County. The Jerry Finch Winnebago County Dog Park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The 4.5 acre park, located at 1111 Ehlers Road in Fox Crossing, includes a big dog area, a small dog area and an open space featuring a woods with walking trails.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
5-11-22 barn destroyed by fire in fdl county

A barn was destroyed and an undisclosed number of cattle died in a fire in Fond du Lac County. Firefighters from 20 area departments were called to the scene on Pine Road Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eden Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the following fire departments; Calumet, Mt. Calvary, Campbellsport, Lamartine, Oakfield, Kohlsville, Lomira, Kewaskum, Brownsville, City of Fond du Lac, Town of Fond du Lac, Theresa, St. Cloud, Greenbush, Glenbeulah, Brandon/Fairwater, Ripon, Allenton, Van Dyne, Waupun, along with Mt. Calvary.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin to help fund new Navy ships built in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) opened a new building Thursday where it will assemble new frigates for the U.S. Navy. FMM is currently under contract with the U.S. Navy to produce two guided-missile frigates, the first in the Constellation class at a cost of about $553.8 million each. The Navy has an option to order up to eight more of the ships, with a total contract value of about $5.5 billion.
MARINETTE, WI
Appvion announces purchase of new equipment

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Soon after the company was sold to a new owner, Appvion announced the purchase of new equipment. Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. took over the Appleton-based company formerly known as Appleton Papers in December. Wynnchurch is a private equity form headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. Meanwhile, Appvion on...
APPLETON, WI
Major three-vehicle accident on Highway 42-57 by Gordon Road

At least two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident at an intersection in Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday afternoon. A tanker truck and two cars were involved in the accident on Highway 42-57 at the Gordon Road intersection that has been the scene of numerous incidents in the past few years. Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 42-57 were closed for nearly one hour as emergency personnel dealt with the victims of the accident and cleared the debris from the vehicles. The highway was reopened for traffic at about 3:15 pm. Door County Daily News will update this story when more details are released on Thursday by the Door County Sheriff’s Department.
STURGEON BAY, WI
S.S. Badger sets sail on this year's maiden voyage across Lake Michigan

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A sign of warmer weather set sail on Lake Michigan Thursday. Car ferry S.S. Badger made its 2022 Maiden Voyage from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc. Community members and the Lincoln High School band greeted the 410-foot S.S. Badger when it completed its journey in Manitowoc. The S.S....
MANITOWOC, WI
UPDATE: Power restored to much of Green Bay, northern Wisconsin sees several outages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WPS, power is returning to Green Bay area residents after a major power outage. Matthew Cullen with WPS says that they currently have 275 customers without power in the Green Bay area. However, northern Wisconsin is currently seeing several outages. In total, over 9,000 customers are without power in Wisconsin.

