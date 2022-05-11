ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 of Chicago's hottest BBQ spots share must-try at-home recipes

The "Good Morning America" tour across the U.S. to find the best BBQ continued Wednesday in the windy city.

Two famed Chicago barbecue experts went head-to-head for a shot at the ultimate pit master title.

Soul and Smoke executive Chef D'Andre Carter first learned to cook in his grandmother's kitchen in the South Side of Chicago before graduating from culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago. He then worked his way up the fine-dining scene and has since become known for his gourmet approach to humble barbecue with signature sauces and proprietary spice blends.

Chef Dominique Leach, owner of Lexington Betty Smoke House, pays homage to her grandmother Betty King by bringing the flavorful aroma of her home-cooked meals to life. He's added new techniques with Chicago-style flavors at her brick-and-mortar location and food trucks.

Leach and Carter shared two recipes that speak to their styles and flavors for home cooks who may not have the professional-grade tools to fire up a smoker.

Check out the full recipes below.

Shrimp and grits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgKFW_0faGnA2J00
Neil Burger, Soul & Smoke - PHOTO: A bowl of shrimp and grits from Soul & Smoke.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

For blonde roux 1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

For the shrimp

1 1/2 pounds white shrimp, 16/20, peeled & deveined 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning

For grits

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup yellow stone ground grits

1/4 cup creamed corn

For shrimp bisque

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups yellow onion, small dice

1 cup green pepper, small dice

1 cup celery, small dice

3 cups andouille sausage, medium dice

2 quarts chicken stock

1 tablespoon Cajun spice blend

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons shrimp base

1/2 cup blonde roux, (above)

1/2 cup chives, minced for garnish

Directions

Marinate shrimp: Rinse peeled and deveined shrimp in cold water. Pat dry, then toss in EVOO and Cajun seasoning. Make sure all shrimp are well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 2-8 hours.

Make roux: Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, stirring until incorporated. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until it thickens and reaches the color of pale toast.

While roux cooks, prepare grits: Combine stock, cream, butter, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Whisk grits in slowly. Return to low flame and cook, stirring frequently, until grits are cooked through, approximately 30 minutes. Fold in creamed corn. Adjust seasoning to taste.

While grits cook, prepare shrimp bisque: Heat EVOO in a large saucepan to shimmer, add andouille sausage and brown. Remove sausage from pan and add holy trinity (onion, celery, green pepper). Cook over medium heat till translucent. Return andouille sausage to the pan. Add Cajun seasoning, pepper and shrimp base. Stir until the contents of the pan are coated and fragrant. Add stock and bring to a simmer. Add roux and cook to desired consistency. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Prepare shrimp: Heat EVOO in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Sear shrimp in a single layer until the desired color is reached. Turn each shrimp individually and remove it from heat.

To assemble: Add grits to bowl, top with shrimp bisque, arrange shrimp on top of bisque and sprinkle with chives. Enjoy!

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Soul & Smoke.

Grilled jerk shrimp with mango salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOGT4_0faGnA2J00
Lexington Bettys Smoke House - PHOTO: Jerk grilled shrimp from Lexington Betty's Smoke House.

Lexington Betty Smokehouse shared its sweet, spicy and smoky grilled shrimp recipe that packs a bold punch and is perfect all spring and summer.

Ingredients

1 pound of large shrimp

Jerk marinade, recipe below

Mango mojo salsa, recipe below

Slaw mix, recipe below

Jerk Marinade

4 - 6 scotch bonnet peppers chopped

1 small red onion chopped

4 - 6 garlic cloves chopped

4 stalks scallions end trimmed

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vinegar apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice from 1 large orange about

3/4 cup fresh orange juice

Juice from half a lime

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon dried thyme or use fresh if available

Salt and pepper to taste

Mango mojo

Ingredients

1 mango, peeled and coarsely chopped

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 large garlic clove

1 tablespoon chopped fresh jalapeño (including seeds)

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

Slaw mix

1/2 cup shredded cabbage

1/2 cup shredded carrots

3 julienne green onions

Fresh lime juice

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions

For marinade: Combine ingredients, and toss your shrimp with the jerk marinade to cover as much of it as possible. It is best to coat them completely. Cover and refrigerate to let the flavors marinate the shrimp.

For Mango mojo: Put all ingredients in the blender and pulse until smooth. Finish with chopped cilantro and salt to taste.

For slaw: Toss shredded vegetables with the lime juice & olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Chill until ready to use.

To assemble: Remove shrimp from excess marinade, and grill over medium-high heat until caramelized and opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Remove to a platter, top with mango mojo and serve with slaw.

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of Lexington Betty's.

