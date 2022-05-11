Donal Hord’s Summer Rain at San Diego History Center.

May 9, 2022 – Oceanside, CA – The North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Pride by the Beach will hold its annual festival from noon to 6 p.m. on June 11, 2022. This is the 15th Pride celebration and will be in-person after a two year hiatus in downtown Oceanside. This year’s theme is “Together” which recognizes the excitement and need for the LGBTQ community to gather in celebration and mutual aid. The festival is the largest free, family-friendly, alcohol and tobacco-free event of its kind in the region. Two stages will feature local speakers, music and entertainment. Oceanside Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Julie Vitale will deliver the keynote address to attendees at noon. The Los Angeles queer pop group BOI BAND will be the headline musical performance. The all-female salsa band Sabrosas Latin Orquesta, rapper Toney Ocean, Lana Segi aka theholyrainbowvclub and local drag queens will also perform.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO