San Diego, CA

Donal Hord’s Summer Rain at San Diego History Center.

coolsandiegosights.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral wonderful pieces of Donal Hord art are now on display at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park. I noticed them last weekend. Most prominent is the extraordinary sculpture Summer Rain, Donal Hord’s final commission. Originally sculpted in 1946 from the dense wood lignum vitae, Summer Rain was cast...

coolsandiegosights.com

coolsandiegosights.com

Honorary Tom Hom Avenue in downtown San Diego.

At the intersection of Market Street and Third Avenue in downtown San Diego, you might spot an unusual street sign. Third Avenue where it runs through the Asian Pacific Historic District is now also called Honorary Tom Hom Avenue. I noticed the sign the other day while driving down Market...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Mike Peterson

Best Healthy San Diego Restaurants for People With Dietary Restrictions

Eating out when you have dietary restrictions or food allergies can be challenging, but it gets a lot easier if you choose the right restaurant. As one of the healthiest cities in the United States, San Diego has a culture focused on health, wellness, and fitness. That’s why it’s relatively easy to find restaurants, cafes, and more that can easily accommodate dietary preferences and food sensitivities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: May 12-15: ‘In the Heights,’ San Diego Opera, SoCal Taco Fest and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15. Exciting news: The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which were originally closing last Sunday, has extended its season one more weekend. Don’t miss your second last chance to explore the remaining 14 acres of colorful flowers still in bloom. For its final days, all tickets will be half-off. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. (Note: Closing 4 p.m. Saturday) The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. Admission is $11 (adults), $10 (senior and military) and $5 (children age 3 to 10). Tickets must be purchased online in advance; theflowerfields.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside’s Pride by the Beach Free Festival June 11th

May 9, 2022 – Oceanside, CA – The North County LGBTQ Resource Center’s Pride by the Beach will hold its annual festival from noon to 6 p.m. on June 11, 2022. This is the 15th Pride celebration and will be in-person after a two year hiatus in downtown Oceanside. This year’s theme is “Together” which recognizes the excitement and need for the LGBTQ community to gather in celebration and mutual aid. The festival is the largest free, family-friendly, alcohol and tobacco-free event of its kind in the region. Two stages will feature local speakers, music and entertainment. Oceanside Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Julie Vitale will deliver the keynote address to attendees at noon. The Los Angeles queer pop group BOI BAND will be the headline musical performance. The all-female salsa band Sabrosas Latin Orquesta, rapper Toney Ocean, Lana Segi aka theholyrainbowvclub and local drag queens will also perform.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Homer
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Pitfire Artisan Pizza To Open San Diego Location

An artisan pizza chain started in Los Angeles that currently has several locations around Southern California, Pitfire Pizza will open its first bar & restaurant in San Diego. Pitfire Pizza was founded in North Hollywood, CA, in 1997 by David Sanfield and Paul Hibler, whose American Gonzo Food Corp also owns Pasadena's Superba Snacks + Coffee and Los Angeles' popular burger destination, The Win~Dow. Over the past 25 years, the duo slowly expanded to five locations of Pitfire Pizza in Los Angeles County and one in Costa Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

‘A wonderful occasion’: The Village Lights are on in Point Loma

Rosecrans Street in Point Loma Village is pictured before the Village Lights were turned on overhead. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon) A crowd of Point Loma residents attends the celebratory lighting of Rosecrans Street with the overhead Village Lights. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon) 4/6. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at the “Light Up the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Top Gun House in Oceanside reopens as ‘The HIGH-Pie’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The historic Top Gun House in Oceanside, reopens to the public as the home of The HIGH-Pie created by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality. The HIGH-Pie makes individual hand pie filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits, such as All-American favorites like apple and cherry and then served on a popsicle stick .
OCEANSIDE, CA
Eater

Coffee, Micheladas, and More Fill in Old Town Food Hall Roster

Six months after its debut in one of San Diego’s most prominent tourist districts, the locally-minded Old Town Urban Market is nearly fully occupied. The relocated Tuetano Taqueria and its companion seafood restaurant Mar Rustico were the first to launch late last year and have since become a bonafide dining destinations while the remaining spaces in the renovated 7,000-square-foot open-air complex have been rolling out at a steady pace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

California's Mission Bells and the push to remove them

SAN DIEGO — Along some of California's busiest streets and highways, hanging about ten feet off the ground, stand iron-green colored bells. You've probably driven past a bell without noticing; most of them stand in what are now everyday spots, like the one next to a bus stop on Gilman Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA

