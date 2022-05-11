ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions host misspoke; check your numbers in Tuesday night drawing

 1 day ago
The host of the Mega Millions national lottery drawing misspoke on Tuesday night, calling a 9 a 6 and leading to...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

