SFPD seeking public’s help finding assault suspect

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police released a photograph Tuesday of a man suspected of assaulting a woman in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 3:13 p.m. near the intersection of Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue, according to a news release from the San Francisco Police Department.

The victim told police she was walking by herself on Sunnydale when she saw an unknown man yelling incoherent statements. She said she tried to avoid him by crossing the street, but that he followed her.

She said he grabbed her and put one hand around her neck, preventing her from breathing.

The victim told police the man then pushed her to the ground and that as she struggled she lost consciousness briefly but was able to flee the scene.

The suspect I described as Black, mid- to late-20s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information is asked to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

