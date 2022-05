The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to keep their season alive Thursday night in Game 6 of their second-round series vs. the Miami Heat. The Heat lead the series 3-2, but will need to win on the road to advance to Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. It was a tight first half, and the Heat carried a one-point lead into the locker room. Joel Embiid had 14 points on 14 field goal attempts in the first half, while Miami's Max Strus led all scorers with 16 first-half points. The 76ers got some unfortunate injury news in the first quarter, as Danny Green was lost for the game with a knee injury.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO