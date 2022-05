Former Tennessee basketball power forward D.J. Burns is headed back to the power five, announcing that he is transferring to North Carolina State. Once upon a time, Burns was the first four-star recruit Rick Barnes signed in his Tennessee tenure. Burns graduated from high school a season early, committing to the Vols over South Carolina and becoming the lone signee in Tennessee’s 2018 recruiting class.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO