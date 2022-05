A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a house last October died last week from his wounds, Baton Rouge Police said in a news release Thursday. Germorius Ferguson, 25, was shot around 11:47 p.m. on October 8 in the 12000 block of Lockhaven Drive, according to a spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. He died of his wounds May 5.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO