The local numbers are trending the wrong way and we're already starting to hear warnings for the fall. Here's a quick peek at the data . . . Though COVID case numbers remain well below surge levels, Kansas City’s rate continues to climb steadily. The increases are driven by two omicron variants — BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 — that are highly transmissible and believed to be responsible for surges in the northeastern United States.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO