Airbnb's shift to a remote work model has received high praise since its unveiling on April 28, with one critic calling it "the best hybrid work plan" to be announced yet. Under its new policy, salaries for U.S. and Canadian employees will be determined by a single pay tier for a given role instead of location-based tiers, and starting in September, Airbnb's more than 6,000 employees will have the choice to work for up to three months a year from over 170 countries.

