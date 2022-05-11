ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal negates Isner's power to advance in Rome, Tsitsipas survives

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vMqy_0faGkpxn00

ROME, May 11 (Reuters) - Defending champion Rafa Nadal began his Italian Open campaign with an emphatic 6-3 6-1 victory over big-serving American John Isner to move into the last-16 on Wednesday while Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two match points to advance.

Nadal, who returned from a rib injury this month and fell at the quarter-final hurdle in Madrid last week, dominated Isner who struggled to find answers once the Spaniard, seeking his 11th title at Rome's Foro Italico, hit his stride.

Isner leads the ATP Tour with over 450 aces in 2022 but Nadal negated the American's booming serve by receiving from well behind the baseline -- even on his second serve -- breaking four times and restricting him to just one ace in the match.

The match went with serve in the opening set and Isner squandered two break points at 3-3, before Nadal stepped up his game and broke in the next game after a lapse in concentration from the towering American.

"The beginning of the match was not good for me and even he had some chances on the return to break. I was in his hands at that moment," Nadal said in a post-match interview.

"Lucky that he missed those couple of shots. Then I was able to break and then the match changed."

The second set was no contest as Nadal broke in the opening game to set the tone and he did not look back as Isner ran out of gas. Nadal will play Denis Shapovalov in the next round, against whom he saved two match points in the third round last year en route to his 10th title.

"Last year was a joke, that match I saved here against him. I know how dangerous he is," Nadal added.

"I need to play well, of course, I need to play better than today. But it's another victory and now tomorrow again a chance to play against one of the best players of the world."

Tsitsipas scraped past Grigor Dimitrov with a 6-3 5-7 7-6(4) win but he was made to toil after the Bulgarian suddenly found his groove in the second set.

Dimitrov broke to love when Tsitsipas was serving for the match and won four straight games to take it to a third set.

Dimitrov earned match points at 5-4 and 6-5 in the decider but the Greek fourth seed saved both and forced a tiebreak, where he raced to a 5-0 lead before sealing his progress.

"Incredible fight, I'm extremely happy I was able to overcome this obstacle," Tsitsipas said. "Grigor played really well, gave me a hard time on the court.

"The fact that I was able to process all of that and come back stronger in the third set tiebreak, it was such a great way to redeem myself."

Second seed Alexander Zverev, who lost in the final in Madrid at the weekend, also advanced to the last-16 after he dispatched Argentine Sebastian Baez 7-6(6) 6-3.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Familiar injuries raise painful prospect that end is near for Nadal

For nearly the entirety of his two-decade career, Rafael Nadal has been a picture of calm on the court. Nobody has endured as many moments of abject tension in the final rounds of the biggest tournaments but navigated them while betraying so few negative emotions, shrugging off mistakes and despair, remaining steadfastly positive.
TENNIS
Financial World

Rafael Nadal after the defeat in Rome: "This is impossible"

Rafael Nadal has to deal with bad luck and injuries. The twenty-one time winner of Grand Slam tournaments surrenders in three sets in the Round of 16 in Rome to Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who, after several knockouts, finally manages to beat his opponent. However, encounter conditioned by the usual foot...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

French Open 2022: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel

The second grand slam of the tennis season is on the horizon, and one of the questions heading into the French Open will be whether Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his title. Djokovic was deported earlier this year and couldn't participate in the Australian Open because he provided...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
ESPN

Andrew Symonds dies in car accident aged 46

Andrew Symonds, the former Australian allrounder who played in 26 Tests and 198 ODIs in an international career spanning from 1998 through 2009, has died in a car accident in Queensland. Symonds was 46 and was involved in an accident outside Townsville where he lived in retirement. In a statement,...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Silence and cheers: Mallorca back from brink after ‘inexplicable magic’

The creeping dread of relegation was at the door when the man who ‘feels Mallorca’ put his club’s destiny back in their hands. “There are times when you doubt your heart can hold up; you get the feeling they’re trying to scare you to death,” Javier Aguirre said, and he didn’t even know the half of it. It was wild enough just where he was: “inexplicable,” “liberation,” “magic,” in the words of the man who had made it happen. The bench emptied on to the pitch, fans tumbled down the stands, arms were everywhere. Over 91 minutes had gone in the penultimate game of the season when the ball dropped to Abdón Prats and he scored the goal that pulled Real Mallorca from the relegation zone, their destiny back in their own hands at the last.
SOCCER
Reuters

Peseiro finally confirmed as new Nigeria coach

May 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria have finally confirmed the appointment of former Porto and Sporting coach Jose Peseiro two weeks before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Portuguese had been tipped for the role late last year and was due to take charge after the...
SOCCER
Reuters

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announces he is gay

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first active male British professional soccer player to do so since the late Justin Fashanu in 1990. The 17-year-old told Sky Sports television his team mates at the second tier (Championship) club...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Italian#American#Spaniard#The Atp Tour
BBC

Dina Asher-Smith beaten by Gabby Thomas in Diamond League opener

British 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith was well beaten in her Diamond League opener as American Gabby Thomas served up a reminder of the event's strength in depth. Olympic bronze medallist Thomas, the third fastest woman in history, came home in 21.98 seconds in Doha. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson was closest...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy