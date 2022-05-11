ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Highest paid athletes in the world, and all-time

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLxpJ_0faGkUce00

With salaries increasing all the time, fans are often curious about who are the highest paid athletes in their favorite sports. However, professional athletics has become a global business and leagues are making their greatest profits ever. The questions that sports connoisseurs should really be wondering is who is the richest athlete in the world, and what sports do they come from?

We hope to answer that and much more in this rundown of many of the highest paid athletes today, and the sports dealing out their massive multi-million dollar paychecks each year.

Who are the highest paid athletes in the world?

To really get down to the brass tacks to find the highest paid athletes in the world, you have to cut out all the excess. The average Joe doesn’t know what net worth is and doesn’t care about the endorsement deals that get their favorite players extra income. Sports fans care about what football, baseball, and basketball players make to compete in the sports they consider their full-time jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jF2tT_0faGkUce00
Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

However, while there are athletes that make huge sums of money in combat sports, tennis, golf, and auto racing, their wealth is predicated on wins, so set amounts aren’t guaranteed each year. In this list, we focused on the stars that, win-or-lose, are guaranteed astronomical amounts of money in their current or upcoming seasons. And some of the names may shock you.

  • 20. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers – $39.3 million
  • 19. Kawi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers – $39.3 million
  • 18. Damian Lillard, Portland Trailblazer – $39.3 million
  • 17. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwauke Bucks – $39.3 million
  • 16. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – $40 million
  • 15. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – $40 million
  • 14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders – $40.5 million
  • 13. Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers $41.1 million
  • 12. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets – $42 million
  • 11. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – $43 million
  • 10. Max Scherzer – New York Mets – $43.3 million
  • 9. Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers – $44.2 million
  • 8. John Wall, Houston Rockets – $44.3 million
  • 7. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers – $44.3 million
  • 6. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-German – $44.5 million
  • 5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – $45 million
  • 4. Stephon Curry, Golden State Warriors – $45.8 million
  • 3. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns – $46 million
  • 2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers – $50.3 million
  • 1. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain – $53.8 million
Also Read:
10 best soccer players of all time: Is Lionel Messi #1?

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Paris have some of the highest-paid athletes on the planet. However, the Crypto.com Arena alone is home to four of the players in the top 20. Lebron James, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Kawi Leonard are set to make $163.9 million combined in the 2022-2023 season. If you add in Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, $203.9 million will be going out to five athletes in LA over the next year.

What sport pays the highest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdVl2_0faGkUce00
Credit: USA Today Network

While many of the top-10 richest athletes are from similar leagues, the sports that offer up the biggest payouts actually have a wider variety when you factor in the number of athletes, the amount of time the competitors are in action, and the prize totals for various events. Here are the top-10 highest paying sports.

  • 10. Cycling
  • 9. Baseball
  • 8. NHL
  • 7. Tennis
  • 6. Soccer
  • 5. NFL
  • 4. Golf
  • 3. Auto Racing
  • 2. Combat Sports
  • 1. Basketball

Related: What is the fastest pitch of all time?

In reality, many of the top-paying athletic endeavors are individual sports, and that makes a lot of sense. When taking teammates — good or bad — out of the equation and cash prizes go to fewer competitors, it is no wonder that sports like MMA, boxing, auto racing, and golf have some of the wealthiest athletes on average.

What is the biggest sports contract of all time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8e4w_0faGkUce00
Credit: Pro Shots/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to pro athletes, the competition doesn’t necessarily stop on the pitch, ice, or court. There are some bragging rights in having the biggest contract in a particular sport. However, one athlete has the largest sports contract of all time.

In 2017, soccer legend Lionel Messi signed the biggest deal any athletic figure ever has, when he agreed to a four-year, $673 million contract with FC Barcelona. The unique deal included him getting a fixed income and variables that could reach nearly $167 million each season.

Who has the highest net worth? Michael Jordan and it’s not even close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEJsb_0faGkUce00
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the athletes — past and present — that have accumulated the greatest net worth from their success on and off the field, there is one person that stands far and away above the rest. And that is the one and only Michael Jordan.

The Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion’s net worth is reported to be $1.9 billion . He was the first athlete to generate massive wealth outside his sport with his Nike and Gatorade endorsement deals. Plus, MJ created the Jordan brand of apparel which is a massive force in the sportswear industry. Currently, he is also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the richest athlete in the world.

Who has the most money in the world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444RFV_0faGkUce00
Credit: USA Today Network

Since we are talking about the wealthiest athletes in the world, your interest may now be piqued on who is the most filthy rich individual on the planet in general. Like Jordan, there is one person who is far and away much wealthier than the pack. The man that could literally swim in a pool of money if he so chose, and is the person who has the most money in the world is Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk. At this moment, the man who purchases Twitter is worth $240 billion .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022

Born on Aug. 14, 1959 in Lansing, Michigan, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. would go on to become one of the most recognizable faces in the sporting world. While right now he’s famous for HBO’s take on the Showtime era Lakers, Magic Johnson is bet known to NBA fans as arguably the best point guards ever.. With five championships and three NBA Finals MVPs to his credit, the Lakers legend is a pillar of the NBA’s history. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

Who Are the Highest-Earning Athletes With Crypto Endorsements?

The highest-paid athletes for 2022 were recently made public, but who are the highest-paid athletes with crypto deals? Let's see who's cashing in. Crypto exchanges have found a way to market their products in the sports industry, and they have taken full advantage of that. The crypto exchanges have invested billions of dollars into sports teams and players.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is The Highest Paid Athlete In 2022 With $127 Million In Earnings, Beating Out Soccer Stars Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi

LeBron James didn't have the best season from a sporting success point of view. His Los Angeles Lakers side failed to make the play-in tournament, with the King subsequently uninvolved in NBA action since the end of the regular season. LeBron enjoyed a stellar individual campaign despite being in Year 19 though, making a serious bid for the league's scoring title.
NBA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Buccaneers#New York Mets#Los Angeles Clippers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed running back Sony Michel, who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Michel signed a one-year contract with Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Tesla
FortyEightMinutes

2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Wizards Win Lottery, Duren Falls to Knicks

The NBA Draft Lottery will take a place on May 17 in Chicago and leading up to the event, we are taking a look at some intriguing permutations of the league’s draft order. Mock Lottery Draft Order Just like our first mock draft, we utilized Tankathon’s lottery simulator to create the order. In this lottery […] The post 2022 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Wizards Win Lottery, Duren Falls to Knicks appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy