Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three.

On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud.

After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado.

As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado .

A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls.

According to the National Weather Service , an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current.

The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down.

The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.