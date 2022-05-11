ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RdOH_0faGkLvL00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three.

On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud.

After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado.

As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado .

A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls.

According to the National Weather Service , an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current.

The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down.

The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Northern California Crews Prepare For Wildfire Season After Destructive Orange County Blaze

AUBURN (CBS13) — Northern California Cal Fire crews are preparing for fire season, taking note of the wind-driven coastal fire in Southern California Wednesday. The so-called Coastal Fire was burning in an upscale neighborhood in Laguna Niguel among multi-million dollar homes. The fire started as a 1-acre brush fire near a water treatment plant and quickly grew in size to around 200 acres burned. No one has been injured, in large part, according to firefighters, because they listened to evacuation orders. The California Fire Safe Council Executive Director, Hedi Jalon, said the coastal fire is a reminder for Californians to prepare their...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lodi-Area Vineyards Still Feeling Impact Of ‘Devastating’ April Frost

LODI (CBS13) — Lodi-area grape growers were left in the cold after a hard freeze a month ago. Stuart Spencer is the executive director of the Lodi Wine Grape Commission. He’s also a grower. “Well everything was off to a great start until April 12 when we had a devastating frost across the Lodi region,” he said. There are 100,000 acres of wine grapes in the area and the frost severely impacted one vineyard in Walnut Grove near I-5. What looks like grapes, are actually leaves damaged by frost. “It looks like someone took a blow torch to the vineyard,” Spencer said. “The leaves...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Drought Severely Affecting California Rice Crops

DAVIS (CBS13) — Severe drought is taking a severe toll on California rice crops as this year, hundreds of thousands of acres won’t be planted. Some call the impact on farmers and the surrounding communities catastrophic. Photos of the Barrett family rice fields in Maxwell should be seeded and flooded with water by this time of year. Instead, they’re empty. It’s what farmers call fallow. “This is the first time in four generations that we are not farming rice,” Brian Barrett said. And the Barretts aren’t alone. Experts say 80% of rice acreage will not be planted this year — that’s because the Bureau...
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funnel Cloud#Cloud Base#Tornado#Cbs13
KOLO TV Reno

Head-on crash slows traffic on US 50 near Zephyr Cove

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic along U.S. 50 in Douglas County at Zephyr Cove was slowed Wednesday night due to a head-on crash, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported. Agency officials said drivers faced extensive delays as traffic alternated directions using one lane. There were four people involved...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
CBS Sacramento

Flood Advisory Issued From Sutter To Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region. The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo. NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain. Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Was Metal Fencing Installed Along The I-80 Bridge Over The Sacramento River?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Sacramento News & Review

With Sacramento’s homeless crisis burgeoning, controversial new multi-million dollar bill is targeted for the American River Parkway

California legislators recently proposed a $50 million piece of legislation that would mitigate the environmental impact of illegal campsites on Sacramento’s parks, riverways and wildlife habitat. But a number of advocacy groups oppose the bill, calling it over-broad and inhumane. Local officials say that the sprawling tent cities in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area sets new record for average gas prices 2 days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gas prices in the Sacramento area reached a new record two days in a row this week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).  On Thursday, AAA listed the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at $5.806, slightly above Wednesday’s highest average price for the same region […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Construction Workers Discover Wild Animal Trapped Inside Pipe in Downtown San Fransisco

A group of construction workers made a surprising find while on the job last weekend. They heard noises from inside of a length of unused pipe at a construction project near Oracle Park—the home of the San Fransisco Giants—and soon realized that what appeared to be the head of a baby fox was poking out from one end. One worker placed a french fry near the fox in an attempt to draw it out from the pipe, but it became apparent that the fox was stuck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
68K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy