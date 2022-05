Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wastes no time when it comes to its premiere episode, which also bears the title "Strange New Worlds" Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S Enterprise are sent on a mission to rescue Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) from the planet Kiley, where she and other Starfleet members are being held prisoner. But Pike is also struggling with the events of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, where he witnessed his own death while attempting to protect a group of Starfleet cadets. That future continues to haunt him — quite literally, as he often sees his burnt and mangled face on every reflective surface.

