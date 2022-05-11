Brewster Middle Schoolers Take Part in Respect for All Week
hamlethub.com
4 days ago
Henry H. Wells Middle School recently held a schoolwide, weeklong Respect for All Week that was designed to promote an inclusive, safe environment and encourage the development of traits like kindness, empathy and respect. The week kicked off with the unveiling of a Respect for All Challenge. Students were...
White Plains CitizeNetReporter 1,016,396 VISITS A YEAR!. THE HITS KEEP ON COMING APRIL 18 TO APRIL 26, 2022: 7,995 VISITORS MADE 23,597 VISITS — 3 VISITS A DAY– 27,269 VISITORS IN ONE MONTH — VISITED 88,397 TIMES . FROM APRIL 26 2021 TO APRIL 26 2022, 332,229 VISITED 1,016,396 TIMES The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week Newsroundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYEBALLS ARE! (RATINGS SOURCE : WORDPRESS)
Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
Just when we all thought that the troubles of the pandemic were behind us, a Hudson Valley school district is canceling in-person classes due to an outbreak of cases. The Hyde Park Central School district announced that all classes will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, May 11 and that they are currently figuring out a plan for the rest of the week. The closure is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of the transportation staff.
Vincent Harris, a senior in Fordham College at Rose Hill and leader in campus life who was beloved not only for his enthusiasm and warmth but also for his sense of humility and ethic of service, died suddenly on May 10. He was 21 years old. Harris played numerous leadership...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There are plenty of jobs to choose from when going into the health-care field, but like all careers, some positions bring in more money than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying health-care jobs in New York City, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BEDFORD, N.Y. -- Some parents in Westchester County are noticing tiny red spots on their children after they spend time outside, but have lots of questions about where they're coming from.CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports on what's behind these bug bites and how to keep your kids safe.When the weather gets warmer, children love to be outside."I am an outside playing kid," 8-year-old Lila Savitsky said.But with it, comes bugs."I was like, 'I'm bleeding.' So I ran into the house," Lila said."And when she turned around, she was bitten from ear to ear in the back of her neck," Lila's mom...
The parents of a group of Newburgh kids allegedly attacked by students armed with a knife this week are now speaking exclusively to News 12 about the frightening ordeal. They say instead of being supported, the victims are now suspended. “Our kids are not the aggressors,” said one father who...
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A fourth-grader at Union East Elementary School is showing off her culinary skills in a national competition, and now she needs Western New York's help to win the popular online vote portion of the contest. Taylor Thurmond, 10, is one of the top five regional finalists...
LISBON -- Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson - July 15, 2014 - May 12, 2022. Bartley Phineas Griffin Nelson of Lisbon, NY passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents, Darlene and William (Bill) Nelson. Bartley was 8 years old. Bartley was a dog that legends are made of.
On April 9, Derrick Crowder and Andrewa Johnson geared up for the ride of their lives. Johnson’s water had broken, she was in labor, and the couple was headed from Dingman’s Ferry to Middletown’s Garnett Medical. As much as they tried, baby girl Nova Rose wasn’t waiting to get there to make her entrance into the world.
With COVID-19 subvariants continuing to spread and with all but one county in New York State designated as medium or high-risk by the CDC, the state health department is recommending people wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The state says the CDC recently designated 45 counties...
An Orange County father is doing his part to raise awareness to the dangerously increasing amount of Fentanyl-laced drugs in the community after tragically losing two children in two years to the synthetic opioid. “They were pretty much normal, average children growing up, experimenting with alcohol and drugs over the...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of babies […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Director Ron Howard and his wife, author Cheryl Howard, were seen dining al fresco at Eastend on Greenwich Avenue on Tuesday evening. The couple celebrated the nuptials of their daughter Paige Howard to actor/musician Tim Abou-Nasr in New York’s Central Park last weekend; Ron Howard officiated the ceremony.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Both Nassau and Suffolk counties were upgraded to a “high” COVID-19 community spread level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Because of the designation, the CDC recommends precautions to Nassau and Suffolk residents. Those measures include wearing a mask in public, getting vaccinated and getting tested. Nassau’s […]
In a five-year $32.8 billion NYSDOT capital plan, Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $30 million to begin a federally required environmental review process for reconfiguring the Oakdale Merge in Suffolk County. “The merge can no longer accommodate the approximately 126,000 vehicles that traverse the area daily and reducing recurring delays...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise in New York City, it seems as if the metro area is entering its fifth wave of the pandemic, which first hit the city in March 2020. The BA.2.12.1 variant of COVID-19 makes up about 37% of new coronavirus cases...
Comments / 0