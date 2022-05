WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting in the 1930s and running up through the 70s, bars around the world celebrated “tiki.” From giant glass fishing floats hanging from the ceiling to carved idols from the south Pacific, establishments aimed to offer customers the experience of an island escape with eclectic décor and delicately crafted cocktails. But over the following decades, drinks like the classic Mai Tai (Created by the Trader Vic in 1944) turned into a concoction of fruit juices that looked more like Hawaiian Punch that an adult beverage...and as the drinks changed, so too did the attitude towards tiki.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO