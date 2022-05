Irma E. (Alley) Salluce, of West Boylston, Mass., died May 9, 2022 after a short illness. Irma was born in Damariscotta to Richard and Thelma (Plumber) Alley and grew up on South Bristol. She attended South Bristol elementary school and Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. While attending LA she roomed with the Erskine family and worked in the Cheechaka Restaurant where she met her husband to be Carmen Salluce. They were married in November 1952 and moved to West Boylston, Mass. where she and Carmen raised their two sons, Richard and Michael, daughter, Paula, and granddaughter, Melissa in the same house Carmen was born in.

WEST BOYLSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO