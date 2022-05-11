ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

KITTY CONVERSATIONS!

WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know how many litter boxes you need if you have...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Cat#Claw#Pet Pals Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
WESH

Petal, tortured and neglected rescue dog, has died

LOCKHART, Fla. — A beloved rescue dog that was found "near death" last summer near Forest City Road hassadly passed away. According to Poodle and Pooch Rescue, the dog named Petal was found in July of 2021, hog-tied, her mouth taped shut, eyes matted shut, dehydrated, emaciated and weak. A good Samaritan thought the pup was a stuffed animal, but jumped out of her vehicle when she realized it was a real dog.
LOCKHART, FL
Toby Hazlewood

65 Dogs Rescued From an “Overwhelmed” Owner in Georgia – Many Will Require Medical Treatment Before New Homes Are Found

On April 23 a combined team of animal rescue workers were called-upon to rescue a total of 65 dogs from an "overwhelmed" pet owner in mid-Georgia. The team, made up of Atlanta Humane Society, along with ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends attended the address to rescue animals ranging from puppies through to dogs over 10 years old. It was found that many will require medical treatment and behavioral training before new homes can be found for them.
GEORGIA STATE
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2 Lake County dogs still waiting to be adopted after living 3+ years in shelters: Meet Barklee and Flip

MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new pet?. There are two dogs waiting for their forever home that have both been living in shelters for more than three years. The Lake Humane Society said these long-term puppy residents – Barklee and Flip – were both transferred to their Mentor location from a partner rescue after being saved from separate instances of neglect.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dailyphew.com

Dog Waits Patiently As Her Puppies Are Rescued One By One

Summer had been homeless for a long time, living on the streets of Los Angeles. She was fed by community members, and they discovered she was pregnant one day. After giving birth, the inhabitants quickly requested assistance so that the adorable family would not have to struggle for survival on the streets, and when her rescuers arrived, the dog calmly awaited the rescue of each of her puppies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Should you be sleeping with your dog at night?

Many people consider their pet a family member. Sometimes they are even more moved than the actual family members. So sleeping with your dog in the same bed isn’t an issue with most dog owners. Having a dog as your bed buddy has many advantages. However, on the contrary, it has quite a few disadvantages as well. Let's take a look at both sides of the coin.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy