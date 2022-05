The Cincinnati Reds finally beat the Milwaukee Brewers after getting embarrassed by them earlier in the season. To be fair, most teams that have played the Reds have embarrassed them this season. But, the Reds managed to take Game 1 of this series on Monday and now have a winning percentage over .200 for the first time since the first week of the year. The next closest team is the Tigers with a win rate over .280.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO