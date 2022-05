Every spring and winter, the North Dakota Game and Fish invites the public to fish the state's waters for free. More on that in a moment. North Dakota has upwards of 400 fishing lakes in the state, according to the North Dakota Game & Fish. The walleye is North Dakota's most prized fish. Anglers from all over the country travel to lakes like Sakakawea, Devils Lake, Lake Oahe, or the Missouri River right here in Bismarck to fish for walleyes.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO