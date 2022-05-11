Employees found "asleep" & in possession of narcotics at Yancey assisted living facility

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An assisted living facility in Yancey County has been shut down after the state health department found it to be non-compliant in many areas. Two employees were arrested.

Last month, deputies responded to Southern Living for Seniors after a 911 call from a resident who requested lifting assistance for his roommate. The resident stated he could not find any employees to help with the roommate, who had fallen and been on the floor for 45 minutes.

Upon arrival at the facility, deputies were initially unable to locate any of the employees. During a search, deputies found employees Brittany Michelle Crowder and James David Hudson asleep in a vacant resident’s room. They were in possession of several residents’ narcotic prescription medication.

Crowder, 29, of Burnsville, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, tattooing regulated and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.

Hudson, 36, of Burnsville, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee, possession of stolen goods, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident was reported to DHHS and Yancey County DSS. DHHS launched an investigation into the management practices of the facility, which led to the facility being closed for non-compliance.

DHHS and DSS relocated all residents of Southern Living for Seniors to other area facilities.