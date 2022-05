Bo and Hope are finally back where they belong: together!. Days of Our Lives fans have been on a rollercoaster of emotions ever since learning that the second installment of the NBC soap’s Beyond Salem would feature the return of not just Kristian Alfonso’s Hope, but also Peter Reckell’s Bo! By the time it airs in July, it will have been six long years since we’ve seen him! Though he passed away in Hope’s arms in 2015, Bo made one final appearance in her dreams several months later.

