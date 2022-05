The Taliban in Afghanistan has reportedly stopped issuing driving licences to women in capital Kabul and other provinces.While there has been no official confirmation by Taliban authorities, local media reports cited by news agencies said verbal orders have been issued to stop giving driving licences to women.“We have been verbally instructed to stop issuing licences to women drivers... but not directed to stop women from driving in the city,” Jan Agha Achakzai, the head of Herat’s Traffic Management Institute that oversees driving schools, was quoted as saying to AFP on 3 May.Since its takeover of the country in August...

