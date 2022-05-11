5/11/22 RT Panel

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the failure to pass the Women's Health Protection Act, a Democrat-led bill that would effectively codify a right to an abortion and Finland's plan to join NATO and its international impact. He also weighs in on Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor...
On May 5th, Vermont Attorney General Democrat T.J. Donovan announced he would not run for re-election. The next day, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault announced he would run for Attorney General. Thibault, who like Donovan is a Democrat, previously served as an Army JAG officer and later worked...
The Haudenosaunee Confederacy has a core principle known as the Seventh Generation, which dictates that any decisions made today must result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future. The Haudenosaunee have adhered to this ancient principle for centuries. Onondaga Nation Faithkeeper Oren Lyons explains it best when he...
Years of local division over police department scandals, conversations about racial equity, and high profile resignations from town employees did not ultimately impede Patton’s path to a fourth term. “I'm just extraordinarily grateful to the voters who, you know, even with the challenges of the last two years, supported...
Overall homelessness in the four counties of western Massachusetts remained at about the same level as last year according to the point-in-time census taken last February. But the latest data shared at a recent gathering of activists, lawmakers, government officials, and housing specialists, revealed a near doubling of the number of chronically homeless people.
American lawmakers are working to lend their support to Ukraine. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Vermont Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded May 2. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol...
With incumbent Maura Healey vying for governor, three Democrats are aiming to win her seat. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell and labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan appeared at the Berkshire Brigades’ virtual May meeting to tell their stories to local Democratic activists. “This office has the tools, the resources,...
Advocates formally launched a campaign Wednesday to pass a ballot question in Massachusetts this November that would put a 4 percent surtax on household incomes topping $1 million. A coalition of labor unions, social justice advocates, educators, transit advocates, and faith leaders vow to work tirelessly over the next six...
Workers at two Starbucks stores in the Albany region are seeking to unionize. The push comes amid other local unionization efforts. On March 30th, following the successful unionization of Starbucks workers in the Buffalo area, employees at the coffee chain’s Latham Plaza location filed for unionization through Workers United.
The City of Kingston will mark its 150th anniversary with a celebration Friday afternoon. The original village of Kingston was settled in 1652 and became the first capital of New York State in 1777 before it was burned by the British during the Revolutionary War that same year. Mayor Steve Noble says Kingston was rebuilt, and nearly a hundred years later merged with two other villages to form the City of Kingston.
Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge replacement renderings provided by Office of Governor Kathy Hochul. The Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge that spans the Hudson River linking Albany and Rensselaer will receive a modern replacement. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has announced two upcoming public hearings for the $400 million project that will replace...
New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed a group of officials from a former Soviet state to his Albany office Monday. The International Center of the Capital Region this week is hosting members of the Moldova Parliament. Moldova, a small country bordered by Ukraine to the north and east, has been...
Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused on the state’s housing needs during his weekly briefing Tuesday afternoon. The Republican is taking issue with portions of a bill being considered in the Legislature that he claims would make it harder to build new homes across Vermont. Scott was joined by Burlington’s...
Berkshire County’s largest community is again in the state’s red zone designation for COVID-19 transmission. The city reported the 89th death since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 earlier in May, and Berkshire Health Systems has reported 37 hospitalizations over the last 14 days at Pittsfield’s Berkshire Medical Center. City Public Health Director Andy Cambi updated the city council Tuesday.
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, New York. Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch. Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human...
Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has returned to the US after being deployed since mid-March with the Navy in Europe. Neuhaus, who is a Lieutenant Commander with the Navy Reserves, served with the Sixth Fleet in response to the war in Ukraine. He spoke with WAMC’s Jim Levulis on Tuesday.
Details have been made public of the settlement to a class action lawsuit over health and safety conditions at the Massachusetts state courthouse in Springfield. The settlement details a number of actions the state Trial Court administration must take at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse that include remediating toxic mold, upgrading the air filtration, doing a deep cleaning, and improving building maintenance to prevent mold and water damage from recurring.
Gordon Fricke is back to offer expert advice on keeping your vehicle in good shape. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts. A 30+ year veteran of the auto repair industry, Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive, an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York.
The March 25th police killing of Miguel Estrella in the city’s West Side neighborhood has spurred the newest round of calls for Pittsfield to adopt officer body cameras. While the incident remains under investigation by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, community members and witnesses to the shooting are disputing official police narratives. It’s not the first time a Pittsfielder experiencing a mental health crisis has been killed after a 911 call was made.
