5/11/22 RT Panel

The City of Kingston will mark its 150th anniversary with a celebration Friday afternoon. The original village of Kingston was settled in 1652 and became the first capital of New York State in 1777 before it was burned by the British during the Revolutionary War that same year. Mayor Steve Noble says Kingston was rebuilt, and nearly a hundred years later merged with two other villages to form the City of Kingston.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO