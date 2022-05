RICHMOND — The arrival of National Hospital Week, May 8-14 this year comes a little more than two years after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was documented in Virginia in March 2020. In that time, the individuals who work in Virginia’s hospitals and health systems have displayed extraordinary courage, heroism, and dedication while caring for patients under incredibly challenging circumstances. Even during this period, Virginia hospitals earned accolades for leading the nation in hospital patient safety scores, clinical excellence, and for being part of a health care delivery system that has helped the Commonwealth gain recognition as one of the states best prepared to respond to public health emergencies.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO