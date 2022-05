Recent anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim actions in Portland have shocked us yet again with the reminder that hate and bigotry are alive and well in our communities. Earlier this month, the Eastside Jewish Commons had a window deliberately smashed by a person walking past. Portland Police believe he is the same individual who tried to set the Muslim Community Center on fire a few days later. Also earlier this month, Congregation Beth Israel discovered fire in front of its sanctuary doors as well as spray paint on its sanctuary with hateful words. The next day a rock was thrown through a synagogue window.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO