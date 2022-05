First responders have had a busy week in the area around the King Avenue West/Mullowney Lane overpass. First, there was a structure fire behind the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday. It caused headaches for drivers as traffic lights at the busy intersection were temporarily out of order. Then on Wednesday, a messy traffic accident involving five vehicles occurred at around 6 pm, impacting drivers during their evening commute.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO