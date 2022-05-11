183 voters cast ballots Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County voters turned out in the biggest daily number yet on the 13th day of One-Stop early voting Tuesday.

A total of 183 registered voters cast their ballots — 113 at the Board of Elections in Elizabethtown, 31 in Bladenboro, 25 in Tar Heel and 14 in East Arcadia.

There were also 14 updated registrations and two new registrations.

To date, over the course of the first eight days of One-Stop, a total of 1,479 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.