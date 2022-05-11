ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

183 voters cast ballots Tuesday

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaySI_0faGgbQL00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County voters turned out in the biggest daily number yet on the 13th day of One-Stop early voting Tuesday.

A total of 183 registered voters cast their ballots — 113 at the Board of Elections in Elizabethtown, 31 in Bladenboro, 25 in Tar Heel and 14 in East Arcadia.

There were also 14 updated registrations and two new registrations.

To date, over the course of the first eight days of One-Stop, a total of 1,479 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

How you can verify your vote counted in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 election raised concerns for some people that their vote wasn’t being counted. Many of these claims were not proven to be true, but as we are once again in an election year, some are asking questions about how they can know their vote will be counted.
ELECTIONS
13News Now

2022 North Carolina primary election voter guide

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Election season is here!. Early voting for the North Carolina primary election began on April 28. Early voting ends on May 14, and Election Day is on May 17. It's important to know exactly what's on the ballot and what you are voting for. 2022...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Bladen County, NC
City
East Arcadia, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladenboro, NC
Government
City
Bladenboro, NC
City
Tar Heel, NC
Bladen Journal

Welcome to Bladen County

The Chambers of Commerce of Whiteville (Columbus County) and _Elizabethtown-White Lake Area (Bladen County) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center to their ranks on Thursday, May 5, attended by more than 60 supporters and contributors to the project. Numerous businesses and volunteers helped renovate and equip the 100-year-old farmhouse into a modern facility where the business is housed. The event marked a new chapter in the center’s existence. Visitors toured the center, viewing the silver water pitcher donated to the North Carolina Museum of History by the descendants of George Henry White’s opponent, Claude Kitchin. Dr. Earl Ijames recounted Kitchin’s eventual participation in the House Ways and Means committee who presented him with the silver water pitcher in 1923, which his great-grandson, Robert Egleston and his wife, Amy, donated to the effort to renew awareness of GH White’s legacy.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Voters#Early Voting#Absentee Ballot#Ballots#The Board Of Elections
neusenews.com

Chris Suggs: Let's talk about money

On April 12, 2022, the Kinston City Council finalized its allocations of more than $6.3 Million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The major goals of the American Rescue Plan Act, championed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress in 2021, were to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative economic impacts, support workers who provided essential services during the height of the pandemic, and make necessary investments in local infrastructure. These are important focus areas that, considering the toll this pandemic has taken on all aspects of our lives for the past two years, should definitely be prioritized by any government officials or decision makers.
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bladen Journal

School board shouldn’t be proud of this

In Bladen County Board of Education speak, that’s code for consideration of extending the contract of Superintendent Jason Atkinson, giving him a sizeable raise and continuing to pay for his schooling toward a second degree. In taxpayers’ speak, it’s simply backroom, good ol’ boy, secretive governing and a pretty...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville officials address challenges as budget planning continues

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is facing some challenges with its budget this year.  Officials said they’ve been meeting weekly to resolve some of the issues they’ve been seeing, before their budget is due on June 30.   City Manager Richard Woodruff said the biggest issue they’re facing is keeping employee wages […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Working under the bridge

The U.S. Hwy. 701 bridge between Elizabethtown and White Lake remained open Wednesday afternoon while NCDOT workers put large slabs in place on the ground under the southbound lane. The bridge will remain open through the rest of the week in order for the large crane to be moved.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy