Brush fires, one suspicious, consume nearly 300 acres in Middletown

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

About 100 firefighters have been battling wind-whipped brush fires that consumed almost 300 acres of woods and open land in Middletown Tuesday and Wednesday.

No one has been hurt, but one of the two fires was labeled suspicious, Middletown South District Fire Chief Jim Trzaski said. The fires have been mostly contained, but firefighters continued to work Wednesday morning.

Fire danger remains very high in the state, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned.

“Even though green-up has begun,” the agency said in an alert posted on Facebook, “the tree canopy is still open enough that the dry air and endless wind are keeping the fire danger VERY HIGH as the week goes on.

“Absolutely no open burning in the outdoors! No matches or cigarettes should be tossed on the ground (ever!). Be careful with any lawn equipment or saws that can produce sparks if using away from your green lawn. Report any brush or forest fires immediately by dialing 911. Stay safe out there.”

The first blaze in Middletown was reported on Tuesday at about 1 p.m. when a tree came down on electrical wires off River Road. Live wires on the ground sparked a fire, which gusty winds quickly spread.

As fire officials called in more resources, the blaze, which has mostly affected land owned by Eversource, continued to expand, Trzaski said.

“It moved so quickly that by the time we would set up a fire line, it would move past that,” he said.

At one point on Tuesday night, the fire was threatening homes on River Road, but firefighters managed to head it off, the chief said.

The first fire has consumed about 250 acres bounded by Aircraft, Freeman and River roads, he said. The second fire, labeled suspicious, started on the other side of Freeman Road and affects 30-40 acres, Trzaski said.

A total of 10 fire departments have provided mutual aid, along with DEEP firefighters. DEEP staff and members of the Connecticut Interstate Fire Crew were working Wednesday to maintain a perimeter by conducting back burns, agency spokesman Will Healey said. The cause of the second fire is unconfirmed, Healey said, but it was not caused by a lightning strike or downed power lines.

