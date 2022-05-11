ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

CSM appoints Lesley Quattlebaum to lead Velocity Center

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbSwv_0faGgV4r00

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces the appointment of Lesley Quattlebaum, of La Plata, to director of the CSM Velocity Center in Indian Head. In her role, Quattlebaum will guide the Velocity Center as it continues to be a catalyst for scientific and innovative workforce development in collaboration with the Town of Indian Head, the U.S. Navy, and the community.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Quattlebaum brings with her nearly 20 years of project and relationship management in various industries. She joined the CSM team in 2016, holding positions of the project manager in business development and grants specialist coordinator, where she was instrumental in helping to secure $26 million dollars in grant money to support student success. Most recently, Quattlebaum served as the interim director of the Velocity Center.

“Lesley has proven over and over again that she is a strong, results-driven project manager with solid successes in building and leading teams to implement critical projects and programs,” said Associate Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Fields. “We are all very excited that Lesley is taking the lead at the Velocity Center and can’t wait to follow her as she takes the center, our business partners, our communities, and our students – to the next level of ingenuity.”

The Velocity Center is approximately 13,000 square feet located outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD). The Navy utilizes the Velocity Center for conferences, meetings, and showcases and holds a multitude of professional development activities and events. Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students in tech transfer courses and have a place to tinker and conduct unclassified research. The community can take advantage of the Makerspace in the Velocity Center as well as workforce and professional development courses such as Computer-Aided Design, Cyber Security, Drones/Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Government Procurement, Social Entrepreneurship, and Tech Transfer Entrepreneurship. The center is also home to a Makerspace – equipped with a variety of maker equipment, including 3D printers, laser cutters, subtractive machines, CAD modeling, robotics, prototyping, and more.

“Cutting-edge technology and innovative potential are right here at our fingertips at the Velocity Center, and I am very excited to immerse further CSM’s role in guiding the ingenuity that surrounds us in Southern Maryland,” said Quattlebaum. “We’re working on exciting upcoming programming for our communities, and I really believe what we’re going to be doing at the Velocity Center is going to change Indian Head and the entire Charles County community for the better.”

The VelocityX: Community Innovation Hackathon is included in the upcoming programming, scheduled for May 19-20 at the center. This event gives scientists, inventors, and STEM students an opportunity to solve real-world problems through innovation and collaboration while also earning a chance to win $12,000 in prizes. For more information, visit https://csm.brightidea.com/VelocityX .

Next month, tune into Live @ the Velocity Center to hear a simulcast series highlighting innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship in the Southern Maryland region. Episode 5 – ‘What is a Makerspace? ’ features a dynamic panel of experts offering insights into the role of Makerspaces as learning spaces to support academia, workforce development and economic growth. For more information about this June 15, 2022 simulcast beginning at 7 p.m., visit https://www.csmd.edu/about/locations/velocity-center/programs-and-events.html .

Quattlebaum holds a Project Management Professional Certification from George Mason University, a bachelor’s degree in Personnel and Labor Relations from the University of Maryland, and a master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Bowie State University.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Board recognizes accomplishments of outstanding students

At its May 10 meeting, the Board of Education honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness, and personal responsibility. Honored at the meeting were Scarlett Castro Carrillo of J.C. […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two MCPS students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

The only two students in Maryland to be named Presidential Scholars — one of the country’s highest honors for graduating seniors — this year are both from Montgomery County. The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday announced the 161 winners from across the country. On the list...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata, MD
Education
Charles County, MD
Education
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Indian Head, MD
City
La Plata, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Board approves administrative appointments for executive director of schools, director of Title I programs

The Board of Education at its May 10 meeting approved two administrative Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff appointments – Executive Director of Schools and Director of Title I Programs.   St. Charles High School Principal Richard Conley has been named as Executive Director of Schools. The appointment is effective July 1.   Conley joins the CCPS […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Amy Lorenzini appointed to St. Mary’s Circuit Court

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he had appointed Amy Lorenzini to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County and Kay Harding and Carol Johnson to the District Court for Baltimore City. “It is my pleasure to appoint these individuals to serve in our state’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am confident that Ms. Lorenzini, Ms. Harding, and Ms. Johnson will […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#Social Entrepreneurship#George Mason University#The Csm Velocity Center#Indian#The U S Navy#College Of Southern#The Velocity Center
WTOP

DC, Maryland and Virginia high school students named presidential scholars

Students from D.C., Maryland and Virginia are among the 161 high school seniors from across the nation included in this year’s class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The students are being recognized for “their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields,” according to the Education Department.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Farmland in Charles, St. Mary’s among 22 added to MALPF

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 11, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Tactical Airlift Program Office changes command

NAVAL AIR STATION COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) changed command with Capt. Steven Nassau was turned over to Col. Steven Puckett in a ceremony on April 28. Maj. Gen. Gregory L. Masiello, program executive officer for air anti-submarine warfare, assault, and special mission programs, served as guest speaker giving credit […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Elated students are introduced to the world of aviation technology with the St. Mary’s Ryken Flight Academy opening

Lexington Park, MD (5/6/2022) – With a generous endowment from The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) has installed a STEM lab flight program. The donated National Flight Academy program was funded by a Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) grant. SMR Flight Academy is an interactive classroom space that provides students with the opportunity […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Charles High School named a 2022 Green School

The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) Maryland Green School program was recently named St. Charles High School as a 2022 Maryland Green School is one of the 16 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) participating in the program. All CCPS Green Schools are supported by Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, a Maryland Green […]
SAINT CHARLES, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Headline the All-United East Women’s Lacrosse Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed seven on the all-conference teams plus grabbed two of the four major awards. Senior Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was tabbed the United East Offensive Player of the […]
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy