Maryland State

Maryland Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Pesticide Container Recycling Program

By Maryland Department of Agriculture
 1 day ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022) The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties.

For the past 29 years, MDA’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program has helped prevent pesticide residues from entering Maryland soil and waterways, saving valuable landfill space by recycling more than 1 million containers. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program for Maryland farmers, pesticide applicators, and others to dispose of containers safely. A total of 28 collection days are scheduled from June through September 2022 at seven locations throughout the state. Those participating are asked to rinse their empty pesticide containers properly.

“This recycling program protects the environment from possible contamination and gives producers and others an easy and free way to dispose of pesticide containers,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “We are very pleased with the response by farmers, commercial agricultural pesticide applicators, and other pesticide users to this program.”

In addition to removing potential contaminants through proper disposal, the program provides a source of recycled material for vendors.

The pesticide container recycling program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators. The Agricultural Container Recycling Council provides a contractor to pick up and process the plastic containers. “We are especially pleased with the cooperative effort of the Agricultural Container Recycling Council and Ag Plastic Solutions, Inc., which makes local recycling and special pick up for large quantities possible, providing a convenient and much cheaper alternative to landfill disposal,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “With continued cooperation among the participating groups, farmers and pesticide applicators, the program will continue to be successful and protect the state’s natural resources.”

Maryland’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program is a combined effort of state, county, and federal agencies and the private industry working together to protect the environment.

A schedule of 2022 collection dates and locations is available on the department’s website . For additional information or to schedule a chipping date at your site, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $415,801 to the State During April

(Baltimore) — Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $415,801 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state. Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the State of Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Merriweather Post

Commuting Options between Columbia and DC

Commuting from Columbia to DC using transit takes 1 to 1.5 hours door-to-door, depending on timing and method of transit. Many Howard County residents do this commute regularly, including myself. I think living in an awesome place like Columbia makes the sacrifice of the long commute worth it, especially If you have flexible hours and you can work a hybrid schedule that enables you to frequently work-from-home.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

