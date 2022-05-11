ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading Rides Six-Run First Over Bowie in Series Opener

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307X7y_0faGgQfE00

READING, PA – The Bowie Baysox opened their six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils on a losing note on Tuesday afternoon. The 19th annual Reading Morning Game favored the home team 6-2. While Bowie was slow to start, Reading rode a six-run first inning all the way to the finish, while Bowie stranded 12 more runners on base over the course of the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viIhS_0faGgQfE00

Right-hander Griffin McLarty was roughed up from the first beat, making his first start with the Baysox. The first five baserunners of the game reached safely against McLarty (L, 0-1), including a two-RBI single by Aldrem Corredor. The tough inning continued as McLarty walked two batters to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly by Ali Castillo chased him from the game early. As Bowie turned to Shelton Perkins much earlier than anticipated, Freylin Minyety capped the massive opening rally for Reading with a bases-loaded double, scoring three runs.

Following the disastrous first inning, Bowie’s pitching shut the lights out. Perkins, Jensen Elliott, and Tyler Durch combined to keep Reading from adding on, holding the Fightins to only three hits and no walks over the final seven innings.

Bowie was held hitless over the first two innings, while Noah Skirrow logged five early strikeouts. Maverick Handley led off the third inning with a double, and Dylan Harris followed with a single to center field to push Bowie ahead. After being hit on his ankle by a batted ball, Skirrow was forced to leave and was replaced by Mike Adams. Adams (W, 3-0) struck out Hudson Haskin to strip the bases loaded and tossed a scoreless fifth inning around two baserunners to win in relief. Bowie scored their only other afternoon run in the sixth inning when Billy Sullivan took over on the mound. Sullivan struggled to find the strike zone early, walking the first three batters of the inning, but the best that Bowie could manage from the bases-loaded gift was a sacrifice fly by Gunnar Henderson. Bowie was held scoreless over the last three innings by Bubby Rossman and Ofriedy Gomez.

Henderson went 2-for-three with a double and a walk at the plate, extending his on-base streak to 26-consecutive games. The 20-yead-old has reached base in every Bowie game this season, as his stretch leads the league.

The loss cuts Bowie’s hope of returning to .500 on the season, as they fall to 12-14. Bowie and Reading will continue their six-game series on Wednesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Lambson pitches league’s first complete-game shutout this year in win over Honey Hunters

(Waldorf, MD, May 11, 2022) Mitch Lambson (W, 2-0) dominated in tonight’s game, allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout.  Lambson also struck out eight batters as he outdueled the Gastonia Honey Hunter’s starter, John Anderson (L, 2-2), who conceded only two runs across six and thirds innings.  The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs started the scoring in […]
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Headline the All-United East Women’s Lacrosse Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed seven on the all-conference teams plus grabbed two of the four major awards. Senior Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was tabbed the United East Offensive Player of the […]
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Sports
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $415,801 to the State During April

(Baltimore) — Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $415,801 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state. Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the State of Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials, hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life. “I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d … Continue reading "Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bowie Baysox#Mclarty Lrb L
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Waterfalls in Maryland

One of the original 13 colonies, Maryland is one of the oldest states in the United States. For those who don’t know, there are countless rivers, plains, and mountains in Maryland, making the land extremely diverse. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Maryland has some of the best waterfalls. Listed below are ten of the most breathtaking waterfalls in Maryland that you should absolutely check out!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
mocoshow.com

New Buffalo Wild Wings Concept to Open First MoCo Location

Buffalo Wild Wings opened its first ‘Buffalo Wild Wings GO’ location– a scaled-down version of the restaurant that focuses on the to-go and delivery format in Georgia back in 2020. Now, the company will open its first ‘Go’ location in the upcoming Kensington Crossing– a new retail development that will be located at 10619 Connecticut Avenue (at Plyers Mill Road) in Kensington.
KENSINGTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Farmland in Charles, St. Mary’s among 22 added to MALPF

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 11, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Merriweather Post

Commuting Options between Columbia and DC

Commuting from Columbia to DC using transit takes 1 to 1.5 hours door-to-door, depending on timing and method of transit. Many Howard County residents do this commute regularly, including myself. I think living in an awesome place like Columbia makes the sacrifice of the long commute worth it, especially If you have flexible hours and you can work a hybrid schedule that enables you to frequently work-from-home.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy