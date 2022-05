When Mary Beth Hughes opened the beloved Tallulah Point Overlook Store with her then-husband, Don Bundrick, in August of 1994, the idea was simple. The store would serve as a one-stop shop for eager park-goers to rent mountain bikes, pick up a few souvenirs for reminiscing, and grab some snacks and drinks before traversing the new state park. She never imagined the success that their little seasonal shop, which was only open eight months of the year and occupied only a fraction of the building they were leasing, would see.

TALLULAH FALLS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO