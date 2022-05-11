ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Companies can soon start paying the Bahamas to store carbon in the ocean

By Diana Kruzman
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gAE2_0faGfpV400

Seagrass beds and mangrove trees in the Bahamas' crystal-clear waters may soon be drafted into the fight against climate change.

The Caribbean country plans to offer "blue carbon" credits this year as a way for companies internationally to offset their emissions, the country's prime minister announced last week. The island nation will be one of the first to sell ocean-based credits, and hopes to use the proceeds to invest in climate resilience projects.

Coastal ecosystems, such as seagrass meadows and mangrove forests, are some of the world's most powerful carbon sinks, storing three to five times more carbon per hectare than tropical forests. They do so mainly by storing dead and decaying plant matter in the ocean floor, as well as sequestering carbon by pulling it straight from the air and water. Last year, an international team of researchers found that these marine habitats already store up to 30 billion tons of carbon — nearly as much as the world emitted in 2021 from fossil fuel burning alone.

The Bahamas is home to more than 1,600 square miles of mangrove forests and other marine ecosystems that serve as valuable carbon sinks — at least $300 million worth, according to Prime Minister Philip Davis. But they're threatened by damage from hurricanes and coastal development, issues that he said the revenues from the carbon credit sales would help address.

"I want to see a Caribbean that is not dumped on any further," Davis said at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Conference in Miami, according to Bloomberg. "We are a major carbon sink for the world, and we need to benefit from cleaning the Earth's atmosphere."

Carbon offsets work in two ways: Companies can pay to preserve already-existing ecosystems, preventing new carbon from being released into the atmosphere. Or they can finance the rehabilitation of degraded or destroyed habitats, which then go on to absorb additional carbon dioxide. Both methods allow corporations and individuals buying credits to continue polluting, as long as their emissions are equal to the carbon being stored by the project they support — the basis for claims to "carbon neutrality." In theory, these methods can be an important tool to combat climate change, and conservationists are now promoting blue carbon projects as a way to preserve threatened marine habitats.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Nations' major climate body, has promoted blue carbon as a way for nations to meet their obligations under the Paris Agreement, and countries like the United States, Australia, and Kenya have already begun including marine habitats in their carbon accounting. Corporations have also seen an opportunity in blue carbon; Apple and Gucci have both invested in projects that preserve mangrove forests in Central and South America.

But similar carbon offset programs targeting forests and grasslands have been plagued with accusations of fraud; developers have been caught inflating the amount of carbon sequestered by forests or preserving land that was already protected. And some ecosystems have been destroyed by wildfires even after they were claimed for credits.

They've also been criticized as a form of "greenwashing," excusing companies and countries from the work of actually transitioning to carbon-free energy sources — a possibility that some experts fear could be repeated with "blue carbon" credits.

These issues, however, haven't slowed the rapid expansion of carbon markets, which are expected to be worth as much as $546 billion by 2050, according to BloombergNEF, a clean energy research firm.

"You shouldn't let anybody convince you or say that this is the silver bullet to solve climate change, because it's not. The opportunity is actually quite limited," Cath Lovelock, a coastal ecology researcher at the University of Queensland, Australia, told China Dialogue Ocean. "And it might allow polluters to keep polluting. It's like: 'Watch my beautiful blue carbon project over here, while I'm not doing anything about my emissions over there.'"

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

Australia has rich deposits of critical minerals for green technology. But we are not making the most of them ... yet

As the transition to clean energy accelerates, we will need huge quantities of critical minerals – the minerals needed to electrify transport, build batteries, manufacture solar panels, wind turbines, consumer electronics and defence technologies. That’s where Australia can help. We have the world’s largest supply of four critical minerals: nickel, rutile, tantalum and zircon. We’re also in the top five for cobalt, lithium, copper, antimony, niobium and vanadium. Even better, many of these minerals can be produced as a side benefit of mining copper, aluminium-containing bauxite, zinc and iron ores. But to date, we are not making the most of...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Removing 'climber' plants doubles tree growth, and more conservation strategies

Protecting nature starts with science. Here's a roundup of recent scientific research published by Conservation International experts. 1. Keeping 'climbers' out of forests can help promote tree growth. When logging or storms disturb forests, they can regenerate on their own—but not without competition. Fast-growing, invasive climbing plants, such as...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangrove Forests#Carbon Neutrality#Carbon Dioxide#Carbon Accounting#Caribbean#Coastal
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center tracking first tropical wave of 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, but the National Hurricane Center on Sunday started tracking the first tropical wave of 2022. The NHC reported Monday morning that the tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa and was moving west at about 17 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Caribbean Estate Has Working Water Canons and a Pirate Ship

Click here to read the full article. It’s every family’s dream: a compound with four sprawling homes, pirate-like features to entertain the kids, plenty of nearby activities and several areas to enjoy a rum punch surrounded by family and friends. With both adults and children of all ages occupied, the property becomes more than just a second vacation home, but a special family legacy.  Waterfront Estate on the lively island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, currently listed for $24 million, was built exactly for that purpose. Perched above the azure Caribbean waters and a craggy coastline, Waterfront Estate...
REAL ESTATE
AccuWeather

All eyes on coastal Atlantic for possible tropical development

The same storm that soaked portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region for days could eventually transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. Even if a tropical or subtropical system doesn't take shape, adverse coastal conditions loom...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

South Africa: Giant Squid Washes Up on Shore of Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town

A giant squid has washed up ashore recently along the shore of the Kommetjie Beach in Cape Town, South Africa. Beachgoers reportedly took pictures and took to social media of the squid, whose stranding still remains a mystery. Squid Carcass. In a Twitter post by user Mathe Wegqirha (@NcubukeziM) on...
ANIMALS
Robb Report

The 27 Best Maldives Resorts for the Ultimate Island Vacation

Click here to read the full article. Relatively speaking, the Maldives haven’t been on the vacation radar—at least with US travelers—for that long, but the archipelago nation has made up for that in the last decade or so with a near-constant stream of eye-catching resort openings. To date, there are over 160 resorts in the destination, the majority of which each sits on its own islet, away from any other signs of civilization. With most of the major hospitality names represented, and nearly every resort offering things like overwater villas, secluded beaches, and water-based activities, it can be tough to...
TRAVEL
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy