Louisiana State

Troopers Seize Over $5.5 million Worth of Cocaine on Interstate-12

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Vernon Man Arrested in Louisiana with 55 Kilos. Louisiana State Police with the 55 Kilos they found during a traffic stop. On May 2, shortly after 6:20 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop on a 2005 Peterbilt 387 eastbound on...

Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested by EBRSO in drug trafficking investigation; pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three in connection to drug trafficking in the area. According to EBRSO, agents identified four locations being used to “distribute and store narcotics” in the last few weeks. The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Mitchell Robinson Jr., 28-year-old Whitney Ard, and 25-year-old Samantha Schmidt were arrested on Wednesday, May 11.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Police Seize Illegal Handgun

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (May 12, 2022) — New Rochelle Police seized an illegal handgun along with an ammunition clip and 8 rounds of ammunition early Thursday morning. Nelson M. Aracena, 27 of the Bronx, New York was charged with Vehicle and Traffic Law 511-Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
#Louisiana State Police#Cocaine#Mt Vernon Man Arrested#Peterbilt#St Tammany Parish#Louisiana State Troopers
WTAJ

Johnstown man found overdosed in truck with loads of drugs, gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found overdosed on heroin by police is facing charges after he also had a large amount of drugs on him, police said. Randy Lytle, 31, of Johnstown had heroin, crystal meth and a gun in his possession when West Hills police found him unresponsive in his Ford […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
rocklandtimes.com

Ghost Busted: Haverstraw man indicted for possesion of unregistered “ghost guns”

Gregory Lopez, 45 of Haverstraw, NY has been indicted by the county DA’s office following an ongoing investigation into the sale and possession of “ghost guns” in Rockland The defendant was charged under a new subsection of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree designed specifically to combat the sale of unregistered fire arms. The term “ghost gun” denotes the fact that these privately manufactured weapons, which do not have serial numbers, are difficult to trace, and thus ideal for use in criminal activity. This is the first use of the law in New York State.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
