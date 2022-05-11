Teacher of the Week: Heather Hejtmanek

The Apopka-based district has two other Republican candidates and two Democrats. Orange County Republican Party Chair Charles Hart has filed to run for the new House District 39 seat representing northwestern Orange County and western Seminole County. Hart, a lawyer, was first elected as Orange County Republican Chair four years...
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A new Vietnamese restaurant run by two best friends and former Orange County deputies has just opened in Central Florida!. Papasan's Vietnamese Cuisine is St. Cloud's first authentic Vietnamese restaurant and the second location for the company (the first location is in Cocoa). Located at Narcoosee and Rummell Roads, the restaurant features culturally diverse Vietnamese cuisine with an Asian-inspired twist on popular items like fried dumpling and vegan Pho.
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Orlando area is seeing an average rent increase of nearly 25% — the second highest in the country behind Palm Beach, according to the National Association of Realtors. Wages aren’t following with the cost of living increases, though, and many theme park workers are...
Gov. Ron DeSantis and ideologues in the Legislature are trying to draw Florida into a culture war Their primary battlegrounds are public school, and they’re targeting racial and sexual minorities, people who disagree with DeSantis’ dictates and books that challenge their far-right dogma. Worst of all, they’ll be shoving local officials, communities and students into the line of fire.
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a new push to have the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March. More than 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition. The group who started it says they want thrill rides to be made safer and they want the Orlando FreeFall drop tower to be torn down.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nurses from across Florida will be in Tallahassee to demand more staffing, better pay and better work conditions. Enid Tirado switched careers to nursing later in life. She works at AdventHealth on the observation unit. “Some days are challenging. I’m not gonna lie. But for the...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Want to work with the famous Lake Eola swan boats?. The City of Orlando is now hiring for positions around Lake Eola. The city has multiple part-time employment opportunities including swan boat attendant, park operations, and security. All you need to do to apply is stop...
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Central Florida continues to rise. In Orange County, the 14-day rolling positivity rate is at 15.9% according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the middle of March, that number was at 2.3%. News 6 spoke to...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Members of the State Board of Education are ratcheting up pressure on school district officials to distribute funds earmarked last year for boosting teacher salaries. Board members during a meeting Wednesday received an update on the disbursement of $550 million approved by lawmakers during the 2021...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!. High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.
Students at a central Florida high school are declaring victory after taking their protest to their school board over plans to censor a yearbook page showing a student walkout against the state's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Florida was the first state to reopen schools after the pandemic hit. What’s being called the most comprehensive national study of the impact of remote learning found Florida avoided the dramatic losses in learning during the 2020-21 school year. Harvard University spearheaded the study, which generally found that high-poverty...
As Walt Disney World cracks down on unlicensed cabs, one driver was caught trying to pick up tourists even though he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and had a long history in court for his bad driving. That driver, who is named Ethan Hunt (yes, like Tom...
The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A new and unique program at Lake-Sumter State College is working to address a critical shortage of nurses across the country. They’re partnering with AdventHealth to offer a first-of-its kind opportunity to fill more nursing jobs more quickly. “We need more nurses alongside us,”...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four Broward County Public high schools are ranked among the top five percent in the nation. According to the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools, Pompano Beach High School and William T. McFatter Technical High School rank in the top 2.5 percent of schools. Cypress Bay High School and Sheridan Technical High School rank in the top five percent.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Students at a Seminole County high school were supposed to get their yearbooks on Monday but there were some images in them that canceled the distribution. The school district says photos of students protesting Florida's so-called Don't Say Gay bill in March will be covered...
Osceola County will hold an in-person public meeting on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. regarding the Celebration Boulevard Extension Project. Osceola County is assessing alternative routes for the extension of Celebration Boulevard from C.R. 532 to the southern boundary of Celebration. This feasibility study will evaluate three proposed alignments, including proposed drainage pond locations. The facility is anticipated to be a 2-lane avenue with 11-foot travel lanes, a 16-foot median, as well as bicycle and pedestrian features.
More than 140,000 children are being raised by grandparents in Florida. They tell WESH 2 they love them, but they didn't necessarily expect them. "Your kids are grown, you get a 2-year-old and you start all over and everything is completely different," one grandparent said. Jeff Johnson, state director of...
