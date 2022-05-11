Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Nationwide Search for Transportation Commissioner

In cities across the U.S., vintage military aircraft rest quietly in museums, where school children and tourists admire them, take their pictures and leave them behind closed doors at the end of each day. Throughout May, aviation history blasts out of the museums and into the skies as the Commemorative Air Force thunders into Georgia. Local airports will host American aviation history as the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) conducts an array of events featuring restored WWII aircraft for public viewing and rides at cities along the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail. Led by the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, a featured stop will be at Savannah International Airport during Memorial Day Weekend.

