Atlanta, GA

Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Nationwide Search for Transportation Commissioner

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan has notified Mayor Andre Dickens that he will resign from his position this summer. The Mayor is announcing a nationwide search for a new leader of the department. “Commissioner Rowan has been an incredible asset to the City...

Mayor Dickens Announces $58.7M in Housing Investment

Issuing a challenge to break down barriers to the development and preservation of affordable homes in Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens convened his Affordable Housing Strike Force made up of leaders from across government and the nonprofit sector. He also announced the City will invest $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions and addressing homelessness.
ATLANTA, GA
City of Atlanta Department of City Planning and the Urban Design Commission to Host 44th Design Awards

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the return of the in-person Design Awards ceremony, hosted by the Department of City Planning and the Atlanta Urban Design Commission on May 17. “Atlanta is a beautiful and growing city. The Design Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge the people and projects that contribute to Atlanta’s historic character,” said Mayor Dickens. “We look forward to recognizing the individuals, programs, and places that contribute to the historic preservation and improvements of our city’s great neighborhoods.”
ATLANTA, GA
Camron Carden Named Georgia Transmission Corp. Vice President for Transmission Projects

The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects. A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.
TUCKER, GA
Georgia Public Library Service Partners with the Alliance Theatre

The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.
GEORGIA STATE
MARTA Police Department Received the Transportation Security Administration Gold Standard Award

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Department (MPD) has received the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Gold Standard Award for its security program. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and TSA presented the award to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher and his department at a MARTA board committee meeting on Thursday, April 28. The award recognizes excellence in MPD’s security plan and security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts, and background checks.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Lt. Governor Duncan's Legislative Priorities Signed By Governor

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Lt. Governor Duncan’s top legislative priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session into law, furthering the Lt. Governor’s commitment to enhance local public safety initiatives, promote mental health collaboration with law enforcement and increase resources for aged-out foster youth. Lawmakers and key supporters gathered...
GEORGIA STATE
DC BLOX to Build New Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach, SC

DC BLOX, a leading provider of secure, reliable, connected data centers across the Southeast, announces it is planning to build a new Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The new CLS will anchor subsea cable systems connecting North America's Southeast region with other continents. DC BLOX’s planned...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
How Atlanta Is Leveraging Technology to Improve City Services and Close Equity Gaps

Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country. It's attracted Big Tech companies like Apple, which plans to build a tech education campus for students at historically Black colleges and universities to boost local tech talent, and Microsoft, which recently announced plans to expand its presence in Atlanta, including a data center and new campus.
ATLANTA, GA
CBRE Expands Debt and Structured Finance Team in Atlanta

CBRE today announced it is expanding its Atlanta Debt and Structured Finance team with Mike Ryan and Brian Linnihan joining as Vice Chairman and Richard Henry and Blake Cohen joining as Senior Vice Presidents. The team joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield’s Debt & Structured Finance practice in Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
A. Kenyatta Greer Named Senior Director of Communications at Emory Law as Top Ranked Law School Launches Innovative New Initiatives

A. Kenyatta Greer has been named Senior Director of Communications at the Emory University School of Law. She will lead internal and external communications efforts and oversee the events, social, web, and academic journals production teams for the school. Greer is a storyteller and editor who has worked in newspaper,...
ATLANTA, GA
DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

DefenseStorm, a leading cloud-based provider of cyber security, fraud and compliance technology and managed services to banks, credit unions and fintechs, has been named a 2022 Pacesetter Award winner by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year. The Pacesetter Awards recognize 100 companies that have achieved the highest...
ATLANTA, GA
Hussey Gay Bell Acquires Atlanta Engineering/Planning/Survey Firm, Hayes James

G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural and survey services, is pleased to announce the acquisition and addition of metro-Atlanta, Georgia-based, Hayes, James & Associates, Inc. (Hayes James) to the Hussey Gay Bell family of companies. Hayes James, through their Atlanta and Blue Ridge offices provides civil engineering, planning and survey services, complimenting Hussey Gay Bell’s existing Atlanta office which provides transportation and civil engineering, as well as architecture. Hayes James will transition operations under the Hussey Gay Bell brand effective immediately and will build Hussey Gay Bell to 150 professionals.
ATLANTA, GA
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet Acquires SmartCare Medical Group

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is adding 10 locations with its acquisition of urgent care management company SmartCare and its family of brands in the metro Atlanta area. With this acquisition, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, the largest network in Georgia, expands its presence in the communities of Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville, and Snellville and establishes new territory to serve the communities of Rome and Cartersville.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Vintage Warbirds in Savannah for Memorial Day Weekend “Flags for the Fallen”

In cities across the U.S., vintage military aircraft rest quietly in museums, where school children and tourists admire them, take their pictures and leave them behind closed doors at the end of each day. Throughout May, aviation history blasts out of the museums and into the skies as the Commemorative Air Force thunders into Georgia. Local airports will host American aviation history as the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) conducts an array of events featuring restored WWII aircraft for public viewing and rides at cities along the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail. Led by the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, a featured stop will be at Savannah International Airport during Memorial Day Weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
Keener Named Police Chief at Clayton State

Clayton State University has a new director of public safety and chief of police. Chief Mike Keener has 18 years of experience in public safety and served 16 years with the University of West Georgia Police Department. Keener led as the UWG administrative services division commander and prior to this role, he ran criminal investigations and served as the evening watch patrol division commander.
CLAYTON, GA
The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI) Announces Campus Expansion

Atlanta’s good looks could be attributed to Elaine Sterling, the founder of The Elaine Sterling Institute (ESI), a respected and internationally recognized school and institute for students pursuing a career in the spa and salon industries. Started nearly 15 years ago by Sterling, a single-mom-turned-entrepreneur, she launched her eponymous brand ‘with six students and a credit card.’ A trailblazer, Sterling has developed a learning institute that promotes the best of both beauty worlds: the European tradition of spa and salon techniques and standards combined with American scientific technology and innovation. Today, ESI is “sitting pretty” as the beauty market’s personal care segment is expected to reach $254 billion in 2022, according to Statista.
ATLANTA, GA
CIM Group and Affiliate Centennial Yards Company Partner with Project REAP in Atlanta

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, and its affiliate the Centennial Yards Company, the master developer of a $5 billion mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Project REAP, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the commercial real estate industry.
ATLANTA, GA
The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta Names New Marketing Director

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta has hired Krystle Carrara as its new marketing director. Carrara previously managed her own creative marketing firm for the last six years, with a portfolio of clients that included beauty and lifestyle brands, film festivals, and motorsport teams. Carrara will be responsible for consumer-centric marketing...
ATLANTA, GA

Community Policy